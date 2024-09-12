US Bancorp increases quarterly dividend to $0.50

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock.

The latter represents an increase of 2.04% compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share.

The dividend will be paid on October 15th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of US Bancorp (USB) closed 2.01% ($0.90) lower at $43.85 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the losses from the previous two market sessions.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $68.428 billion.

The shares of US Bancorp (USB) went down 0.76% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 1.32% so far this year.