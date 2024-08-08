fbpx

Icahn Enterprises announces $1.00 quarterly dividend

Icahn Enterprises announces $1.00 quarterly dividend

August 8, 2024 7:48 am

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 25th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 19th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) closed 4.42% ($0.74) lower at $16.00 on Nasdaq on Wednesday, as they reversed a gain from the previous market session.

It has been the steepest single-session loss for the stock since May 17th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $7.546 billion.

The shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) went down 66.06% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated 6.92% so far this year.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

