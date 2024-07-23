CMS Energy announces $0.515 quarterly dividend

fbpx

July 23, 2024 10:37 am

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on August 30th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2nd 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) closed 0.16% ($0.10) higher at $61.44 in New York on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $18.348 billion.

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) went down 8.30% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 5.80% so far this year.

