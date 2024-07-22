Five Star Bancorp announces $0.20 quarterly dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) said on Friday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on August 12th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 5th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) closed 0.35% ($0.10) higher at $28.31 on Nasdaq on Friday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $603.572 million.

The shares of Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) went down 3.89% in 2023, compared with a 43.42% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have risen 8.13% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 1 out of 2 surveyed investment analysts had rated Five Star Bancorp’s stock as “Buy”, while other 1 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $27.00, which translates into a 4.63% downside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $27.00.