fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   UK’s retail sales shrink more than expected in June

UK’s retail sales shrink more than expected in June

July 20, 2024 12:22 pm

Retail sales in the United Kingdom shrank 1.2% month-over-month in June, after a 2.9% surge in May, pressured by election uncertainty and poor weather.

June’s drop was much steeper than market consensus of a 0.4% decrease.

Sales at non-food stores (department stores, clothing and footwear stores, furniture stores) dropped at a monthly rate of 2.1% in June.

In the meantime, sales at food stores went down 1.1% month-over-month, while online sales plunged 2.7% month-over-month, data by the Office for National Statistics showed.

In annual terms, retail sales in the UK edged down 0.2% in June, after a revised up 1.7% surge in May.

The GBP/USD currency pair settled 0.26% lower at 1.2910 on Friday. For the week, the major currency pair went down 0.58%.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News