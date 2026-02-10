Silver Retreats as Traders Lock In Gains After Recent Rally

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades near $81.70 per troy ounce on Tuesday in European hours after falling more than 2.5%.

Profit-taking and elevated volatility follow a sharp selloff in precious metals over recent weeks.

Market focus shifts to upcoming US data and Federal Reserve policy expectations, which are key for non-yielding assets like Silver.

Silver Pulls Back After Two-Day Advance

Silver prices (XAG/USD) eased after two consecutive sessions of gains. The metal changed hands around $81.70 per troy ounce during European trading on Tuesday. Prices fell more than 2.5% as traders took profits. Volatility remains high after a recent historic downturn in precious metals.

Geopolitical Tensions Provide Support

Despite the pullback, Silver’s safe-haven appeal could get support from ongoing US-Iran tensions. Iran continues uranium enrichment, which remains a key issue for Washington.

On Monday, US authorities advised American-flagged ships to avoid Iranian waters in the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides said dialogue would continue after constructive talks in Oman last Friday.

Policy Comments and Market Volatility

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attributed sharp swings in metals prices to speculative trading in China. He described the recent surge as a blowoff. Regarding Federal Reserve policy, Bessent said he expects careful steps in any balance sheet reduction.

Separately, Federal Reserve Board Governor Stephan Miran said the Fed should stay independent from political pressures. He acknowledged that full independence is “impossible.”

Rate Expectations and Implications for Silver

Markets currently expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in March. Rate cuts are anticipated in June and possibly September. Interest rate moves are especially important for non-interest-bearing assets like Silver, as yield changes affect its attractiveness.

Market Indicator / Event Current Expectation / Status Relevance to Silver XAG/USD price (European hours, Tuesday) Around $81.70 per troy ounce Reflects recent pullback after two days of gains Recent price move More than 2.5% decline Indicates profit-taking amid high volatility Fed March meeting Rates expected to stay unchanged Stable near-term policy supports non-yielding assets Fed outlook later in year Rate cuts priced for June and possibly September Potential support for Silver if yields fall

Upcoming US Data in Focus

Traders are looking ahead to US Retail Sales data later in the North American session. Attention will then shift to the delayed January jobs report and upcoming CPI data. These releases are expected to shape views on economic cooling and the timing of potential Fed easing.

Silver Market Basics: Investor FAQs

Why Investors Look to Silver

Silver is a widely traded precious metal. It has long served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. Investors include Silver in portfolios for diversification, intrinsic value, or as a hedge against inflation. Exposure comes via physical holdings, such as coins and bars, or Exchange Traded Funds that track its price globally.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver reacts to many factors. Geopolitical stress or fears of economic downturn can lift prices, though less than Gold. As a yieldless asset, Silver benefits when interest rates fall. Its price also moves with the US Dollar (USD). A strong Dollar tends to restrain Silver, while a weak Dollar supports it.

Other influences include investment demand, mining output (Silver is more abundant than Gold), and recycling flows. These affect supply and demand dynamics.

Industrial Demand and Silver

Silver has many industrial uses, especially in electronics and solar energy. It has higher electrical conductivity than Copper or Gold. Rising industrial demand can push prices higher. Weak demand typically weighs on valuations.

Economic activity in the US, China, and India also drives price swings. Large industrial sectors in the US and China consume Silver for manufacturing. In India, consumer demand for Silver jewelry influences trends.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver often moves with Gold. When Gold rises, Silver usually follows, reflecting their shared safe-haven role. The Gold/Silver ratio measures how many ounces of Silver equal one ounce of Gold. Traders use it to assess relative value.

A high ratio can signal Silver may be undervalued, or Gold overvalued. A low ratio can indicate Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.