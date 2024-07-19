Sherwin Williams announces $0.715 quarterly dividend

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.715 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 6th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) closed 0.10% ($0.34) lower at $325.46 in New York on Thursday, as they extended a small loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $82.52 billion.

The shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) went up 31.42% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 4.35% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 13 out of 19 surveyed investment analysts had rated Sherwin-Williams Co’s stock as “Buy”, while 5 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $344.76, which translates into a 5.93% upside compared to the closing price on Thursday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $400.00.