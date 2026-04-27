Spotify Launches Peloton Fitness Hub for Premium Users

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Spotify is introducing a dedicated fitness category featuring more than 1,400 Peloton Interactive classes for Premium subscribers worldwide.

The Peloton content is integrated directly into Spotify’s audio and video platform and spans strength, Pilates, barre, yoga, and meditation.

The collaboration represents Spotify’s first significant move into wellness as Peloton pursues international growth and a model less centered on hardware.

New Fitness Category for Spotify Premium Users

Investing.com — Spotify is teaming up with Peloton Interactive to create a new fitness-focused category on its platform, giving Spotify Premium users global access to a catalog of more than 1,400 Peloton classes, according to a joint announcement on Monday.

These Peloton sessions will be hosted directly within Spotify’s audio and video environment, allowing users to stream the workouts without leaving the app. The launch is set to cover most of Spotify’s global markets.

Range of Peloton Content Integrated Into Spotify

The classes included in the initiative span multiple workout and wellness disciplines. Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to access Peloton programming across:

Strength training

Pilates

Barre

Yoga

Meditation

The integration is designed to place Peloton’s content directly in front of Spotify’s existing fitness-oriented audience.

Strategic Shift Toward Wellness for Spotify

The collaboration represents Spotify’s initial step into the wellness space as it continues to broaden its offering beyond music and podcasts. The company noted that more than 150 million fitness playlists are currently active on its platform around the world, and that nearly 70% of its Premium members report working out each month.

Metric Detail Peloton classes on Spotify More than 1,400 Availability Spotify Premium subscribers in most global markets Current fitness playlists on Spotify More than 150 million Premium users who work out monthly Nearly 70%

Peloton Targets New Revenue and International Growth

Peloton views the agreement as a way to expand its reach and diversify revenue beyond its traditional hardware-centric model, while accelerating its international growth plans. Dion Camp Sanders, Peloton’s chief commercial officer, said, As we continue to forge a path deeper into wellness, our work with Spotify is just our latest move to expand our reach and capture new revenue streams through Peloton’s unmatched experience, content and instruction, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on content and instruction.

Financial Terms Not Disclosed

Neither Spotify nor Peloton provided details on the financial structure of the partnership or any specific commercial terms behind the arrangement.