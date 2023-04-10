Minim Inc, the creator of home networking products and software under the Motorola brand, said last week it had appointed Jeremy Hitchcock as its Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Hitchcock is to succeed Mehul Patel who has stepped down from the role of Chief Executive Officer to pursue other career opportunities.

Hitchcock is the Founder, Chairman and former Chief Executive of Minim Inc and Dyn, an Internet data firm that was acquired by Oracle in 2017.

Hitchcock holds a B.A. in Management Information Systems from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and is a member of the boards of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance, Southern New Hampshire University and the Community College System of New Hampshire.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mehul for his service and contributions to Minim and wish him well in his next chapter,” Jeremy Hitchcock said in a press release.

“We remain committed to advancing our software strategy to deliver an exceptional product experience for our customers, grow our business and unlock value for our shareholders. There is a massive market opportunity in consumer home networking, and we believe we can capture a meaningful share with our powerful, intelligent products. Furthermore, at $50 million in annual revenue and a market cap of less than $5 million, or 0.1x sales, there is a measurable opportunity to capture additional value,” Hitchcock added.