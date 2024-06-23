fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   China FDI drops 28.2% YoY in January to May

China FDI drops 28.2% YoY in January to May

June 23, 2024 8:06 am

Foreign direct investment in China decreased 28.2% year-on-year to 412.5 billion yuan in the period January to May 2024.

It has been a record drop for the first five months of the year, according to the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

50.41 billion yuan were invested in the high-tech manufacturing industries, or a 2.7% increase compared to the same period a year ago.

Foreign direct investment in the smart consumer equipment manufacturing sector soared 332.9% YoY and investments in professional and technical services went up 103.1% YoY.

Foreign direct investment from Germany surged 24.2% YoY, the data showed.

The USD/CNY currency pair settled 0.01% higher at 7.2609 on Friday. For the week, the currency pair edged up 0.08%, as it extended the gains from the prior two weeks.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News