Cohen & Steers reports 4.27% surge in total AUM in May

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE: CNS) on Monday reported a 4.27% month-over-month surge in its assets under management (AUM) to $80.488 billion as of May 31st.

That performance was mostly due to market appreciation of $3.571 billion and was in part offset by distributions of $150 million and net outflows of $93 million.

When it comes to investment vehicles, Cohen & Steers Inc has reported:

– an increase to $32.122 billion as of May 31st from $30.645 billion as of April 30th in AUM in Institutional Accounts;

– an increase to $37.284 billion as of May 31st from $35.769 billion as of April 30th in AUM in Open-end Funds;

– an increase to $11.082 billion as of May 31st from $10.746 billion as of April 30th in AUM in Closed-end Funds.

Stock Performance

The shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) closed 0.67% ($0.46) higher at $69.04 in New York on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of losses.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.489 billion.

The shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) went up 17.30% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have retreated 8.83% so far this year.