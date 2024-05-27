fbpx

Extra Space Storage announces $1.62 quarterly dividend

May 27, 2024 8:28 am

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) said last week that its Board of Directors had authorized a second-quarter cash dividend of $1.62 per share of common stock.

The dividend will be paid on June 28th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14th 2024, the company said.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

Stock Performance

The shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) closed 0.04% ($0.05) lower at $142.58 in New York on Friday, as they extended the loss from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $31.433 billion.

The shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) went up 8.93% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have retreated 11.07% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 5 out of 10 surveyed investment analysts had rated Extra Space Storage Inc’s stock as “Hold”, while 4 – as “Buy”. The median price target on the stock stands at $155.33, which translates into an 8.94% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $168.00.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
