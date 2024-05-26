fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Switzerland’s non-farm payrolls fall from all-time high

Switzerland’s non-farm payrolls fall from all-time high

May 26, 2024 12:09 pm

Non-farm payrolls in Switzerland were reported to have increased 1.8% year-on-year to 5.484 million during the first quarter of this year.

The figure came slightly below the record high of 5.488 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In Q1, employment levels in the industrial sector rose 0.7% YoY to 1.131 million, underpinned by continued growth in mining & quarrying (up 1%), manufacturing (up 1.3%), electricity, gas, steam & air-conditioning supply (up 2.6%) and water supply & waste management (up 0.5%).

In addition, employment in the Swiss services sector rose 2.3% YoY to 4.352 million, mostly supported by growth in water & air transport (up 11.3%), transport & stockage (up 1.4%), hotels & gastronomy (up 1.9%) and finance & assurance (up 1.6%).

The USD/CHF currency pair settled with slight change at 0.9144 on Friday. For the week, the major currency pair went up 0.70%, as it extended the gains from the prior two weekly periods.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News