NextSource appoints Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Materials Inc said on Friday that it had appointed Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer, as Robin Borley has resigned from the post.

Velloza has vast technical and operating experience in the mining industry that spans three decades.

Previously, Velloza served as Deputy CEO and COO of Gem Diamonds and as Chief Executive Officer of Chemaf.

Before that, he worked at BHP Western Australia Iron Ore, where he served as General Manager at Mining Area C, the largest iron ore mine in the BHP portfolio, from 2013 to 2015.

Earlier, Johnny Velloza was Senior Exploration Manager in Zambia and in Chile for BHP, from 2011 to 2013.

And, prior to that, he was Operations Manager at AngloGold Ashanti, from 2009 to 2010.

“I am delighted Johnny has agreed to join NextSource as Chief Operating Officer where he will drive the implemention of recommendations made to resolve process issues that have delayed bringing the plant at the Molo mine to its nameplate capacity. I would like to thank Robin for his contributions to NextSource,” Craig Scherba, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said in a press release.