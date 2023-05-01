Global provider of payment technology and software solutions, Global Payments Inc, said on Monday that Jeffrey Sloan would step down from the roles of Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company’s board, effective June 1st.

He is to be succeeded by Cameron Bready, who at present serves as Global Payments Inc’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Bready joined Global Payments as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2014.

“Cameron is a talented executive with a proven track record of delivering results, and we are pleased that he will move into the CEO role,” Troy Woods, Chairman of the Global Payments board of directors, said in a press release.

“He successfully led the transformation of our Merchant Solutions business to become a market-leader at the forefront of innovation, and played an integral role in orchestrating strategic partnerships and bolstering the company’s financial position. He has a passion for innovation and winning, and will continue to execute our strategy to drive success worldwide. Cameron is uniquely qualified, has intimate knowledge of the business and its operations, and has the full support of the Board as the right leader to oversee Global Payments in its next phase of growth,” Woods added.

“Together with our dedicated and talented leaders and team members worldwide, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions to our markets and serve our customers and clients with distinction, while investing strategically to drive differentiated value creation for our shareholders and fostering a culture that is second to none,” Cameron Bready said.