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Home » Stock Market News » Apple’s Next Chapter: Can Ternus Drive AI Growth?

Apple’s Next Chapter: Can Ternus Drive AI Growth?

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Analysts say Apple’s leadership shift signals a new phase. The focus is on blending hardware strength with AI to drive growth.
  • Apple recently lost its spot as the world’s most valuable company to Nvidia. This follows concerns about its slower AI rollout.
  • Wall Street expects John Ternus to push Apple’s AI plans. This includes work with Google’s Gemini, but likely with more disciplined spending.

Strategic Shift Under New Leadership

Apple’s leadership change marks the start of a new strategy. Investors are watching closely. They want to see if the company can deepen its use of artificial intelligence. The goal is to support growth in a fast-changing tech sector.

At the same time, competition in AI is rising. Apple also faces pressure from the Trump administration to bring more manufacturing back to the U.S. Investors now focus on how CEO John Ternus will handle these policy challenges. Tim Cook, his predecessor, was widely seen as strong in this area.

Rivalry, Valuation, and AI Expectations

Apple has lost its top valuation spot to Nvidia, a leader in AI chips. This shift reflects concerns about Apple’s slower rollout of generative AI. The company launched Siri in 2011. However, it has yet to turn that early lead into dominance in AI platforms.

“Investors want to see if Ternus will fully join the AI race or follow Cook’s approach. They also expect new products to strengthen Apple’s lineup. At the same time, Ternus may move quickly to shape his own strategy,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

“The environment will be tough for the new CEO. Tariffs, conflict, and supply chain risks will all affect his plans.”

Leadership Track Record and Market Performance

Ternus has spent 25 years at Apple. During that time, he led development across key hardware lines, including several iPhone generations.

Since Tim Cook became CEO in August 2011, Apple’s value has surged. It has grown about 20 times to nearly $4 trillion. Over the same period, its valuation multiple also expanded. The forward price-to-earnings ratio rose from about 12x to 30x.

MetricAt Cook’s Start (August 2011)Most Recent Figures
Apple market valueAbout $4 trillion
Change in market valueRoughly 20x increase
Forward P/E multipleAbout 12xAbout 30x

AI Roadmap and Investment Approach

“Investors care more about what comes next than who leads,” said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Ternus now faces a clear challenge. He must turn Apple’s improving AI software into real products. This includes its partnership with Google’s Gemini. The aim is to create devices that drive the next upgrade cycle.

However, Morgan Stanley expects any major AI shift to take time. Apple will likely avoid the heavy spending seen across Big Tech. Many rivals are investing billions to speed up AI development.

“We don’t expect major near-term changes. Still, we see potential in new AI features tied to upcoming products,” analysts at Evercore ISI said.

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