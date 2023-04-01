XPeng’s vehicle deliveries rise 17% MoM to 7,002 in March

Chinese smart electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc said on Saturday that it had delivered as many as 7,002 vehicles in the month of March. That translated into a 17% surge compared to February.

The company’s total vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of the year stood at 18,230 units.

XPeng’s new sports sedan P7i, which it launched on the local market in March, generated favorable reception, the company said, while its order backlog has begun gathering strong momentum.

The Chinese auto maker delivered as many as 3,030 P7 series sedans last month, or a 32% increase compared to February.

XPeng Inc also said that the launch of its new P7i vehicle improved the company’s store traffic, as it pushed test drive volume to recent heights.

Other Chinese EV makers reported mixed results in March, with NIO deliveries decreasing 15% month-over-month and Li Auto deliveries increasing 89% month-over-month.