Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, said on Thursday that it had launched its Subscription Marketplace service, which expands the breadth of Amdocs MarketONE.

Major communications service providers across North America, Asia and Europe are already leveraging this marketplace with pre-integrated top-tier partners beyond media, including gaming, business applications, storage solutions and so on.

A SaaS-based ecosystem, Subscription Marketplace has an expanded network of pre-integrated digital services that range from the future of work, video, gaming, eLearning, sports, retail, security and business, and empowers operators to aggregate and monetize partners more than ever. Digital services encompass top-tier video and music streaming, business essentials, cloud storage etc.

According to Amdocs, Subscription Marketplace will allow communications service providers to launch complex bundling options with flexible subscription and payment models.

“Subscription fatigue, cost-of-living, and mega bundles from tech giants such as Amazon and Apple are making conditions harder for pureplay providers of paid digital services,” Guillermo Escofet, Principal Analyst, Entertainment, Omdia, said in a press release.

“There is a strong case for services that can provide consumers with single-point access to different subscription services, facilitating login and enablement and disablement of services, as well as discounts on the aggregated price of numerous subscriptions,” Escofet added.