Nvidia considers Feynman AI chip redesign amid TSMC limits

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NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) may alter its upcoming Feynman AI chip platform because of constrained 2 nanometer capacity at TSMC (NYSE: TSM), according to Taiwan’s Economic Daily News.

TSMC’s advanced 2 nanometer production is reportedly fully booked until 2028 and potentially beyond, driven by strong demand from major AI customers including Nvidia and Meta.

Feynman, unveiled in 2025 with a planned 2028 launch, is slated to follow Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, which is expected to start shipping later this year.

Capacity Strain at TSMC Puts Pressure on Nvidia Roadmap

Investing.com – NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be forced to rework the design of its next-generation Feynman artificial intelligence chip platform as it grapples with limited manufacturing availability at leading contract chipmaker TSMC (NYSE: TSM). The potential shift was reported by Taiwan’s Economic Daily News on Monday.

According to the report, TSMC is seeing exceptional demand for its advanced 2 nanometer process technology from major AI players such as Nvidia and Meta. This surge has pushed the foundry’s 2 nanometer capacity to be fully allocated through 2028 and possibly beyond.

Pricing and Capacity Dynamics at the World’s Largest Foundry

The report indicated that Nvidia’s Feynman platform could require a redesign in light of the tight capacity situation. TSMC is also expected to raise prices, reflecting both its constrained production capacity and the rapid acceleration in AI-driven demand.

The world’s largest contract chip manufacturer has seen substantial gains from the expansion of AI-related workloads over the past three years, the report noted.

Nvidia’s AI Platform Roadmap: Vera Rubin and Feynman

Feynman is described as a next-generation AI processing platform that Nvidia unveiled in 2025, with a targeted launch in 2028. It is positioned as the successor to Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform, which is expected to begin shipping later this year.