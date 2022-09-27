Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, said this week it had made an entry into the new Kansas online sports-betting market.

With this move, Paysafe will support multiple online sportsbooks in the state with players’ credit and debit card deposits plus ACH payments, it said.

Meanwhile, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider Income Access will power the affiliate marketing programs of a number of Kansas iGaming brands.

As Kansas goes live this month with online and retail sports-betting in time for the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, it becomes the 23rd US state where Paysafe has positions and supports operators with payments.

In Kansas, Caesars Entertainment Inc, DraftKings Inc and PointsBet have already extended their long-standing payments partnerships with Paysafe, the company said.

Through Paysafe, Caesars Sportsbook and PointsBet will now make it possible for their players in Kansas to link their bank accounts to their sportsbook accounts and then, make ACH deposits and receive their winnings’ payouts.

“We’re delighted to continue our 2022 North American expansion by entering Kansas, the newest regulated U.S. iGaming market. We look forward to using our payment solutions and affiliate marketing technology to help operators in Kansas establish their brands by acquiring new players and retaining them, to also ensure the wider market’s growth,” Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said in a press release.