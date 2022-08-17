CAE signs 15-year agreement with Qantas Group

CAE said on Tuesday that it had inked an exclusive 15-year agreement with the Qantas Group to develop and operate a new pilot training centre in Sydney, Australia.

The 7,000 square-metre CAE Sydney Training Centre is expected to open in early 2024.

Having a capacity for up to eight full-flight simulators, the training centre will allow CAE to add more training capacity to address the addition of A350 and A321XLR aircraft to the Qantas Group’s fleet.

“As the global leader in civil aviation training, we are thrilled to be expanding CAE’s global network to Sydney, Australia to support the Qantas Group, a company that shares our unwavering commitment to safety,” Marc Parent, CAE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release.

“As the operator of 50+ civil aviation training centres around the world, CAE is uniquely positioned to provide operational efficiencies to the Qantas Group and deliver an exceptional training experience for their pilots.”

CAE said it would also deploy a new A320 full-flight simulator and buy the Qantas Group’s B787, A330 and B737NG full-flight simulators and associated integrated procedures trainers for the new centre.