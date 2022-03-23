Outbrain Inc (OB) said earlier this week it had expanded its partnership with Sankei Digital, one of the leading digital publishers in Japan.

Sankei is to implement Outbrain’s technology into its major news site – Sankei News, as well as sports site – Sankei Sports.

The partnership between Outbrain and the Sankei Shimbun Group was formed in 2015, while the present agreement is an expansion of scope and a commitment to the long-term growth of Sankei Digital in Japan.

“Outbrain has been powering recommendations on our websites, such as ‘iza!,’ ‘zakzak,’ and ‘SankeiBiz’ for several years, and it made us realize how strongly Outbrain technology affects page view growth, user engagement and profitability,” Hiroshi Miyamoto, General Manager of Sankei Digital Business Management Department, said in a press release.

“We also highly value the reliability of Outbrain’s technical capabilities, the brand safety and the company’s trust and transparency. Through the expansion of this partnership to allow Outbrain to power also Sankei News and Sankei Sports, we’re looking forward to new products and technologies coming in the near future from Outbrain and also aiming to be the best choice for users by utilizing Outbrain’s technology,” Miyamoto added.

“Up until now, Sankei Digital has been using our wide range of products, such as Smartlogic, ExploreMore, and video. This partnership will expand our scope to take into account a complete picture of Sankei Digital’s business, and we look forward to continuing new challenges with the wonderful Sankei Digital team,” Atsushi Masuda, Head of Publishers, Japan at Outbrain, said.