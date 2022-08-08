Maersk to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said last week it had agreed to acquire Danish logistics firm Martin Bencher Group in a deal estimated at $61 million.

“Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients. When Martin Bencher joins the Maersk family, we will be able to deliver project logistics services with a high degree of reliability, a proven track-record, and a strong focus on Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE),” Karsten Kildahl, Maersk’s Regional Managing Director in Europe, said in a statement.

“In addition to supporting our existing customers’ project logistics needs, we will also be able to provide a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries.”

With the acquisition, Maersk will also roll out a new product, Maersk Project Logistics.

Project logistics is a specialized service offering within the global logistics industry that focuses on solution design, special cargo transportation and project management services.

“Clients requiring project logistics are aware of the constraints and challenges facing them and are seeking strategic partners with sufficient ambitions and strength to handle their entire global supply chain now and in the years to come,” Peter Thorsoe Jensen, Martin Bencher’s CEO, said.

“Together with Maersk, we will have the scale, commitment, and capabilities to handle the entire logistics scope of work for clients around the world – as well as expand into new industries.”

Based in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin Bencher Group has 31 offices in 23 countries and almost 170 employees.