Equinor to boost oil and gas drilling off Norway in 2022

December 15, 2021 9:00 am

December 15, 2021 9:00 am

Equinor ASA (EQNR) plans to drill more oil and gas exploration wells off Norway in 2022 compared to this year in order to sustain its future cash flow, a company executive said.

According to Jez Averty, Equinor’s head of exploration Norway, the company intends to drill 25 exploration wells in its domestic market next year compared to 16 wells in 2021, while focusing on locations near its existing fields and platforms.

As of 8:50 GMT on Wednesday the shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR) were edging up 0.24% (NOK 0.55) on the day, while extending gains from the previous two trading sessions, to trade at NOK 233.90 in Oslo.

