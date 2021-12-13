Volvo Cars (VOLCARb) said last Friday that it had embarked on an investigation into a cyber security breach and the theft of some research and development data which might have an impact on the auto maker’s operation.

“Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company’s R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion,” Volvo Cars said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

It also said “there may be an impact on the company’s operation”, but it did not provide further details.

“Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with a third-party specialist to investigate the property theft,” the Swedish auto maker added.

As of 9:34 GMT on Monday the shares of Volvo Car AB (VOLCARb) were advancing 3.68% (SEK 2.68) on the day, while offsetting a loss from the previous trading session, to trade at SEK 75.60 in Stockholm.