Macerich announces $0.17 quarterly dividend

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 9th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 19th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Macerich Company (MAC) closed 0.25% ($0.04) higher at $16.27 in New York on Monday, as they extended the gain from the previous market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $3.679 billion.

The shares of Macerich Company (MAC) went up 37.03% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 5.44% so far this year.