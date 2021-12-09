Southwest Airlines (LUV) said earlier this week it was projecting an improvement in its fourth-quarter operating revenue growth amid easing curbs and progressing vaccination campaigns.

The air carrier now forecasts a drop of 10% to 15% in its operating revenue compared with a prior forecast of a 15% to 25% decrease.

The shares of Southwest Airlines closed higher for the fourth time in the past ten trading sessions in New York on Wednesday. The stock edged up 0.13% ($0.06) to $45.27, after touching an intraday low at $44.56. The latter has been a price level not seen since December 3rd ($43.64).