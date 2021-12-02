Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Renault forecasts $1.1 billion revenue from yet-to-launch recycling business

December 2, 2021 10:02 am

Renault SA (RENA) said earlier this week it expected to generate an extra EUR 1 billion ($1.13 billion) in revenue by the end of the decade from its new recycling business.

“These activities will generate 200 million (euros) in turnover from 2025”, Renault’s Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo told reporters at a former vehicle production facility in the town of Flins, which the company is retooling for the recycling and reconditioning of used vehicles and components.

As of 10:00 GMT on Thursday the shares of Renault SA were losing 0.56% (EUR 0.17) on the day to trade at EUR 29.16 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

