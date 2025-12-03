Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Litecoin Surges as Crypto Markets See Broad-Based Gains

Litecoin Surges as Crypto Markets See Broad-Based Gains

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: December 3, 2025

Key Moments

  • Litecoin rose 10.01% to $85.26, marking its strongest single-day advance since November 7.
  • Litecoin’s market capitalization increased to $6.51B, representing 0.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum also advanced, with Bitcoin up 7.28% to $93,340.7 and Ethereum gaining 9.17% to $3,060.18.

Litecoin Posts Its Largest Daily Jump in Weeks

Investing.com – Litecoin was changing hands at $85.26 by 00:04 (05:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, climbing 10.01% over the prior 24 hours. This daily increase was the strongest percentage gain since November 7.

The latest upswing lifted Litecoin’s market capitalization to $6.51B, accounting for 0.21% of the entire cryptocurrency market. For comparison, Litecoin’s market cap has previously peaked at $25.61B.

Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance

During the preceding twenty-four hours, Litecoin traded between $82.53 and $85.26.

Over the last seven days, price action in Litecoin has been relatively muted, with the token moving just 0.39%. Trading volume for Litecoin in the twenty-four hours to the time of writing stood at $538.99M, equivalent to 0.33% of the total volume across all cryptocurrencies. Over that seven-day period, Litecoin has fluctuated within a band of $74.8739 to $87.7588.

Despite the latest rally, Litecoin remains 79.70% below its all-time high of $420.00, which was reached on December 12, 2017.

AssetLatest Price (Investing.com Index)24h % ChangeMarket CapShare of Total Crypto Market Cap
Litecoin$85.2610.01%$6.51B0.21%
Bitcoin$93,340.77.28%$1,859.44B59.06%
Ethereum$3,060.189.17%$368.84B11.71%

Broader Crypto Market: Bitcoin and Ethereum Advance

In the wider digital asset space, major cryptocurrencies also recorded gains.

Bitcoin was last quoted at $93,340.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.28% over the day.

Ethereum was trading at $3,060.18 on the Investing.com Index, increasing 9.17% over the same period.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently measured at $1,859.44B, giving it a 59.06% share of the total cryptocurrency market. Ethereum’s market cap stood at $368.84B, representing 11.71% of total crypto market value.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News