Litecoin Surges as Crypto Markets See Broad-Based Gains

Key Moments

Litecoin rose 10.01% to $85.26, marking its strongest single-day advance since November 7.

Litecoin’s market capitalization increased to $6.51B, representing 0.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.

Bitcoin and Ethereum also advanced, with Bitcoin up 7.28% to $93,340.7 and Ethereum gaining 9.17% to $3,060.18.

Litecoin Posts Its Largest Daily Jump in Weeks

Investing.com – Litecoin was changing hands at $85.26 by 00:04 (05:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, climbing 10.01% over the prior 24 hours. This daily increase was the strongest percentage gain since November 7.

The latest upswing lifted Litecoin’s market capitalization to $6.51B, accounting for 0.21% of the entire cryptocurrency market. For comparison, Litecoin’s market cap has previously peaked at $25.61B.

Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance

During the preceding twenty-four hours, Litecoin traded between $82.53 and $85.26.

Over the last seven days, price action in Litecoin has been relatively muted, with the token moving just 0.39%. Trading volume for Litecoin in the twenty-four hours to the time of writing stood at $538.99M, equivalent to 0.33% of the total volume across all cryptocurrencies. Over that seven-day period, Litecoin has fluctuated within a band of $74.8739 to $87.7588.

Despite the latest rally, Litecoin remains 79.70% below its all-time high of $420.00, which was reached on December 12, 2017.

Asset Latest Price (Investing.com Index) 24h % Change Market Cap Share of Total Crypto Market Cap Litecoin $85.26 10.01% $6.51B 0.21% Bitcoin $93,340.7 7.28% $1,859.44B 59.06% Ethereum $3,060.18 9.17% $368.84B 11.71%

Broader Crypto Market: Bitcoin and Ethereum Advance

In the wider digital asset space, major cryptocurrencies also recorded gains.

Bitcoin was last quoted at $93,340.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.28% over the day.

Ethereum was trading at $3,060.18 on the Investing.com Index, increasing 9.17% over the same period.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently measured at $1,859.44B, giving it a 59.06% share of the total cryptocurrency market. Ethereum’s market cap stood at $368.84B, representing 11.71% of total crypto market value.