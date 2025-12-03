Litecoin Surges as Crypto Markets See Broad-Based Gains

Key Moments
- Litecoin rose 10.01% to $85.26, marking its strongest single-day advance since November 7.
- Litecoin’s market capitalization increased to $6.51B, representing 0.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum also advanced, with Bitcoin up 7.28% to $93,340.7 and Ethereum gaining 9.17% to $3,060.18.
Litecoin Posts Its Largest Daily Jump in Weeks
Investing.com – Litecoin was changing hands at $85.26 by 00:04 (05:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, climbing 10.01% over the prior 24 hours. This daily increase was the strongest percentage gain since November 7.
The latest upswing lifted Litecoin’s market capitalization to $6.51B, accounting for 0.21% of the entire cryptocurrency market. For comparison, Litecoin’s market cap has previously peaked at $25.61B.
Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance
During the preceding twenty-four hours, Litecoin traded between $82.53 and $85.26.
Over the last seven days, price action in Litecoin has been relatively muted, with the token moving just 0.39%. Trading volume for Litecoin in the twenty-four hours to the time of writing stood at $538.99M, equivalent to 0.33% of the total volume across all cryptocurrencies. Over that seven-day period, Litecoin has fluctuated within a band of $74.8739 to $87.7588.
Despite the latest rally, Litecoin remains 79.70% below its all-time high of $420.00, which was reached on December 12, 2017.
|Asset
|Latest Price (Investing.com Index)
|24h % Change
|Market Cap
|Share of Total Crypto Market Cap
|Litecoin
|$85.26
|10.01%
|$6.51B
|0.21%
|Bitcoin
|$93,340.7
|7.28%
|$1,859.44B
|59.06%
|Ethereum
|$3,060.18
|9.17%
|$368.84B
|11.71%
Broader Crypto Market: Bitcoin and Ethereum Advance
In the wider digital asset space, major cryptocurrencies also recorded gains.
Bitcoin was last quoted at $93,340.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.28% over the day.
Ethereum was trading at $3,060.18 on the Investing.com Index, increasing 9.17% over the same period.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently measured at $1,859.44B, giving it a 59.06% share of the total cryptocurrency market. Ethereum’s market cap stood at $368.84B, representing 11.71% of total crypto market value.