The AUD/USD is trading bullish at a 0.7190 level, crossing over 50 EMA resistance levels of 0.7180. On the higher side, the AUD/USD pair may soar until 0.7216 level. The 50 EMA is now working as s support, but the question is, what trade should we take now? Well, check out the AUD/USD analysis video to learn more about it.