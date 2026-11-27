Key Moments

Vertiv (VRT) last traded at $182.92, up 3.56% in 24 hours, sitting above its 7-day SMA and 12-day EMA but below the 20-day and 50-day SMAs.

The company’s third-quarter 2026 update showed net sales of $4.313 billion, up 61% year over year, with adjusted diluted EPS rising 78% to $2.21.

Analyst targets remain widely dispersed, with Benzinga’s average at $308.68 and FT’s median at $330.00, underscoring ongoing debate about long-term fair value.

Price Action and Key Technical Levels

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is trading at $182.92, a 3.56% gain over the prior 24 hours, after moving in a range between $175.90 and $184.94. The stock currently sits above its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $177.03 and slightly above its 12-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $182.32. At the same time, it remains below the 20-day SMA of $188.55 and the 50-day SMA of $204.88, pointing to a short-term recovery effort unfolding within a broader consolidation phase rather than a fully established bullish reversal.

The current pivot point is at $181.25, placing the stock near an inflection zone that often defines whether a move extends or fades. On the upside, the nearest resistance is at $186.61, followed by a stronger barrier at $190.29. On the downside, initial support is located at $177.57, with secondary support at $172.21.

Price / Level Value ($) Comment Last price 182.92 Up 3.56% over 24 hours Intraday low – high 175.90 – 184.94 Current trading range 7-day SMA 177.03 Price trading above 12-day EMA 182.32 Price marginally above 20-day SMA 188.55 Overhead resistance zone 50-day SMA 204.88 Higher-timeframe resistance Pivot point 181.25 Key balance area Immediate resistance 186.61 First upside test Next resistance 190.29 Stronger resistance band Immediate support 177.57 First downside level Next support 172.21 Secondary downside level

Fundamentals: Strong Q3 2026 Performance and Raised Outlook

A central fundamental reference point for Vertiv is its third-quarter 2026 update from October 28. The company reported net sales of $4.313 billion, an increase of 61% year over year. Operating profit rose 90%, while adjusted operating profit climbed 83%. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $2.21, up 78% from the prior-year period. Vertiv also raised its full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics.

This backdrop indicates that the stock is not dealing with deterioration in the underlying business. Instead, the recent moves appear tied to how much of the demonstrated strength is already reflected in Vertiv’s valuation. The robust quarterly delivery provides fundamental support, but the latest analyst activity suggests investors are revisiting how much incremental upside remains following the stock’s prior advance.

Analyst Views: Supportive Stance With a Wide Target Range

Recent analyst commentary has been mixed in tone but still leans constructive. On November 11, JP Morgan reinstated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $240 price target, implying upside from the November 10 close of $194.22. On November 24, Evercore ISI reduced its target from $325 to $275 while reiterating an Outperform rating.

Earlier research notes cited in the update include bullish targets from Bernstein at $376, RBC Capital at $351, Citigroup at $362, and TD Cowen at $357.

According to Benzinga’s aggregated analyst snapshot, the average target price stands at $308.68 across 25 analysts, including 21 Buy ratings, 3 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. FT’s analyst compilation shows a median target of $330.00 from 33 analysts, with a low estimate of $187 and a high of $416. The breadth of these targets highlights that the market’s longer-term valuation debate remains unresolved, even after the most recent target reduction.