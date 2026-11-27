Key Moments

SanDisk (SNDK) rose 7.08% to $80.91 as it rebounded from deeply oversold conditions with a daily RSI of 15.80.

The company reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $11.0 billion, GAAP net income of $8.1 billion, and $52.60 diluted EPS, and raised second-quarter revenue guidance.

Derivatives positioning on Binance perpetual futures leaned heavily long with a 1-hour global long/short ratio of 4.5679 and 82.0% of accounts long.

Oversold Rally Emerges in a Damaged Trend

SanDisk (SNDK) is attempting to stabilize following a sharp decline, with the stock recently trading at $80.91, up 7.08% over the last 24 hours. The advance is occurring against a backdrop of extreme oversold readings rather than a confirmed trend reversal. The daily relative strength index stands at 15.80, stochastic indicators are pressed near their lower bounds, and the share price is sitting just above the 7-day simple moving average at $80.25. Despite this short-term improvement, the broader moving-average structure remains under pressure, with SNDK trading well below its 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages.

Recent Earnings and Guidance Provide Fundamental Support

The company’s most recent earnings release on October 29, 2026, offered a constructive fundamental backdrop. SanDisk reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $11.0 billion, representing a 23% sequential increase. GAAP net income came in at $8.1 billion, with diluted net income per share of $52.60 on a split-adjusted basis. Management also raised its second-quarter revenue outlook to a range of $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion and indicated that $5.0 billion had been returned to stockholders through share repurchases. These metrics give the current share-price rebound a fundamental anchor, even as trading remains volatile.

Technical Levels and Momentum Indicators

The prevailing technical configuration reflects a mean-reversion attempt within a broader downtrend. SNDK is trading near the lower portion of its observed daily range between $74.03 and $81.95. The intraday pivot is identified at $78.96, with immediate resistance at $83.90 and a higher resistance zone at $86.88. On the downside, initial support is seen at $75.98, with a more substantial support level at $71.04.

Momentum indicators remain weak. The 14-day RSI at 15.80 highlights oversold conditions, but the MACD reading is still negative and its histogram appears flat, suggesting that momentum has not shifted convincingly in favor of buyers. The Bollinger positioning at 0.1965 indicates that price is hugging the lower band, which is consistent with pressure but does not by itself confirm a reversal.

Volume and Liquidity Conditions

Trading activity has yet to fully validate the bounce. Binance futures show 24-hour trading volume of $758.9 million, while the supplied volume-price regime stands at only 0.38x compared with the 5-day average. This signals that the recovery is being driven by relatively light participation and could remain vulnerable if buying interest fails to broaden.

Metric Value Last price $80.91 24-hour price change 7.08% Daily range $74.03 – $81.95 Pivot $78.96 Immediate resistance $83.90 Stronger resistance $86.88 Immediate support $75.98 Stronger support $71.04 7-day SMA $80.25 14-day RSI 15.80 Bollinger position 0.1965 Binance futures 24-hour volume $758.9 million Volume-price regime vs 5-day average 0.38x

Derivatives Positioning on Binance Perpetual Futures

Futures data indicates that positioning in Binance perpetual contracts is skewed toward the long side. The funding rate is positive at 0.0122%, implying that long positions are paying shorts. The 1-hour global long/short ratio stands at 4.5679, with 82.0% of accounts positioned long. Among top traders, exposure is even more tilted, with an 84.8% long share and a long/short ratio of 5.5574.

These readings, however, refer specifically to Binance derivatives participants rather than the company’s overall shareholder base, and they do not independently confirm conviction or directional certainty. They do, however, show that derivatives traders are leaning into the ongoing rebound.

Open interest data provides a more nuanced picture. Real-time open interest is reported at 2,087,129.90 contracts, while 24-hour open interest has fallen 5.12%. This indicates some degree of position reduction or liquidations rather than a broad-based buildup of new exposure.

Very short-term order flow is supportive of the current move. The taker buy/sell ratio is 1.1207, with buy volume modestly exceeding sell volume. This configuration aligns with the current price bounce but does not resolve the broader technical weakness.