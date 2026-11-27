Key Moments

Nvidia has instructed partners to halt server shipments with its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, according to the Financial Times.

The reported pause follows new U.S. export rules that impose license requirements on advanced chip shipments to several Southeast Asian countries.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was briefly reported to have resigned before being reinstated by the board on November 23, after reports related to Megaspeed surfaced.

Shipment Halt Tied to New U.S. Export Curbs

Nov 26 (Reuters) – Nvidia has directed its manufacturing partners to cease shipping servers equipped with its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The reported decision comes in the wake of fresh U.S. restrictions that took effect last week, requiring export licenses for deliveries of advanced chips to several countries in Southeast Asia. These measures are part of efforts by Washington to close off channels that Chinese companies are believed to use to access advanced AI chips.

Impact on Partners and Regional Buyers

The Financial Times reported that manufacturing partners including Dell and Supermicro, which integrate Nvidia chips into server systems, have informed customers in the four affected markets that Nvidia would not permit shipment of their existing orders.

According to the newspaper, it was not yet clear whether this suspension would be short-lived while Nvidia and its partners address compliance obligations under the revised U.S. export controls. The report cited three people described as familiar with the situation.

Company Responses and Regulatory Context

Nvidia, Dell and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Entity Role in Situation Nvidia Chip supplier instructing partners to halt certain server shipments Dell Manufacturing partner packaging Nvidia chips into servers Supermicro Manufacturing partner packaging Nvidia chips into servers U.S. Commerce Department Issued new export rule requiring licenses for advanced chip shipments Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia Markets where server shipments containing Nvidia chips have reportedly been halted

Developments Involving Nvidia CEO and Megaspeed

The Commerce Department released the new rule days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned, following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who had previously been employed at Singapore-based cloud firm Megaspeed. Nvidia’s board later returned Huang to the CEO role on November 23.

Megaspeed, described as an Nvidia partner that provides rented computing power at its data centers, has faced scrutiny over potential unlawful diversion of advanced AI chips to China.