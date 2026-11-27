Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded flat around 174.75 during early European hours on Friday, holding below the 175.00 mark.

The pair maintained a bearish technical bias while it stayed under the 100-day Simple Moving Average, with the RSI near 41.

Immediate resistance was seen near 175.85, while first key downside support was identified at 173.25.

Market Overview

EUR/JPY was broadly unchanged near 174.75 in early European trading on Friday, as participants evaluated fresh inflation data out of Japan and awaited upcoming figures from the Eurozone. The cross traded in a tight range, reflecting caution around key macro events and central bank commentary.

Traders monitored Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures for November, while also looking ahead to preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) releases from Spain and France scheduled later on Friday. Additionally, market attention was directed to an appearance by European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Joachim Nagel.

Japan: Rising Tokyo Inflation and BoJ Outlook

Japan’s Tokyo annual core CPI inflation quickened in November at its fastest pace in 16 months. This development underscored intensifying price pressures and supported expectations that an interest rate increase could come as early as next month.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept interest rates unchanged in October, but indicated that underlying inflation had effectively reached its 2% objective and signaled its willingness to continue lifting rates to avoid an excessive acceleration in price growth. On Thursday, BoJ board member Naoki Tamura adopted a hawkish stance, stating that the central bank must act promptly in response to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by stepping up the pace of rate hikes.

According to a Reuters poll cited in the article, a majority of analysts anticipated a BoJ rate hike in December, followed by another increase by end-March. Many of those surveyed viewed the terminal rate in a range around 1.75% to 2.0%.

Eurozone: ECB Leadership Developments

On the Euro side, the article noted that Pablo Hernández de Cos is set to replace Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank next year. Reuters reported that de Cos was positioned for the nomination after the Netherlands agreed to support Klaas Knot, the only other contender.

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Below 100-day SMA

From a technical standpoint, EUR/JPY retained a negative short-term bias on the daily chart while price action stayed under both the 100-day Simple Moving Average and the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. The pair remained in the lower portion of its recent volatility range, with the lower Bollinger Band acting as nearby support. The 14-period Relative Strength Index hovered around 41, below the neutral 50 threshold, pointing to limited recovery momentum.

Key Technical Levels

On the upside, the first resistance level was identified at the Bollinger Bands’ middle band around 175.85. A move above this area would expose the November 11 high at 177.50, followed by the upper Bollinger Band near 178.52. A sustained break above that upper boundary could clear the path toward the 100-day SMA, located around 180.20.

On the downside, the lower Bollinger Band at 173.25 was described as immediate support. A decisive move below that level would shift focus to the October 1, 2025 low at 172.30, then the August 28, 2025 low at 171.12, and finally the 170.00 psychological handle.