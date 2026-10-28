Seagate Drops Despite Strong Q1 Beat, Upbeat Guidance

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Seagate Technology stock fell 5.7% in morning trading to $629.66 following its fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings release.

The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $7.68 on revenue of $4.23 billion, surpassing consensus estimates and marking a 61% year-over-year revenue increase.

Management guided for Q2 revenue of $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $9.20 at the midpoints, above prior Street expectations, even as analysts cut price targets.

Post-Earnings Slide After Strong Beat

Investing.com — Seagate Technology shares are under pressure in morning trading, sliding 5.7% to $629.66 as investors react to the company’s fiscal first-quarter 2027 results released after Tuesday’s close. The move comes despite the company delivering earnings and revenue ahead of consensus forecasts.

For the quarter, Seagate reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $7.68, above analyst expectations of roughly $7.39. Revenue came in at $4.23 billion, beating the $4.13 billion consensus and representing a 61% increase compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company also issued guidance for the fiscal second quarter, projecting revenue of $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $9.20 at the midpoints, both well ahead of prior Street estimates.

Market Reaction and Analyst Revisions

The stock’s pullback follows a strong run-up into the earnings release. Seagate had already advanced 4.6% on Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of the report, setting the stage for what appears to be a “sell the news” reaction as traders locked in recent gains after the numbers were published.

Analyst actions added to the downside pressure. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Seagate, pointing to slower-than-anticipated growth in hard drive shipment capacity and slightly reduced profit projections. The firm kept its Overweight rating in place despite the target cut. Susquehanna also reduced its price target after the earnings release. Additionally, a recent insider sale by an executive vice president contributed to a more cautious tone around the stock.

Competitive Landscape and Broader Market Context

Seagate’s weakness unfolded against a mixed backdrop in the storage and memory space. Peer Western Digital moved lower alongside Seagate, while memory chipmakers including SK Hynix and Micron traded higher on their own distinct catalysts. The divergence highlighted that Seagate’s decline was driven by company-specific factors rather than a broad-sector selloff.

The wider U.S. equity markets offered limited support, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovering near unchanged levels. Investors remained guarded ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day, contributing to a generally neutral macro environment.

Intraday Trading Levels and Fundamentals

The combination of elevated expectations going into the print, profit-taking after the release, reduced analyst price targets, and a flat broader market backdrop pushed Seagate shares to a session low of $629.27, notably below Tuesday’s open.

Despite the negative share price reaction, the company’s core business trends and demand profile remain in place, with management indicating that nearline supply is contracted through 2028 and beyond.

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