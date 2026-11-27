Key Moments

Costco reported October net sales of $24.50 billion, a 12.6% year-over-year increase, with first nine-week sales up 12.8% to $54.52 billion.

COST is trading at $1,084.54, below short-term moving averages and immediate resistance at $1,089.27 and $1,094.00.

Derivatives positioning shows slight short bias and mildly negative funding, indicating caution but not aggressive bearish conviction.

Fundamentals: Sales Growth Remains the Primary Driver

Costco’s latest operating figures continue to support a constructive long-term view on the stock. On November 4, 2026, the company reported October net sales of $24.50 billion, representing a 12.6% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. For the first nine weeks, sales rose 12.8% to $54.52 billion.

Comparable sales for the entire company advanced 11.1% for the month. In the United States, comparable sales growth excluding gasoline and foreign exchange effects came in at 8.1%. These numbers indicate that the business is still expanding at a rate consistent with the stock’s premium valuation, even as the share price consolidates near resistance levels.

Analyst Targets Signal Ongoing Confidence

Broker commentary has recently skewed favorable. According to MarketBeat, the consensus rating from 35 brokerages stands at “Moderate Buy,” with an average 12-month price target of $1,098.88. Mizuho increased its target to $1,150 from $1,100, while Stifel began coverage with a target of $1,220.

These targets are not described as near-term trading levels, but they indicate that analysts continue to focus on sustained sales growth and the underlying membership-driven economics of Costco’s business model.

Technical Picture: Consolidation Beneath Resistance

From a technical standpoint, Costco’s share price of $1,084.54 is positioned just below a key cluster of resistance. The price is trading slightly under the pivot point at $1,086.46 and immediate resistance at $1,089.27. A stronger resistance zone is identified at $1,094.00, which is closely aligned with short-term moving averages.

Price Level / Indicator Value ($) Comment Current price 1,084.54 Spot level Pivot point 1,086.46 Nearby reference level Immediate resistance 1,089.27 First upside hurdle Stronger resistance 1,094.00 Aligns with short-term trend measures 20-day SMA 1,096.00 Short-term trend gauge 7-day SMA 1,099.23 Very short-term trend gauge 26-day EMA 1,078.45 Medium-term bias 50-day SMA 1,038.50 Underlying rising base

The share price is currently below both the 20-day simple moving average at $1,096.00 and the 7-day simple moving average at $1,099.23, framing the recent action as a pullback beneath short-term trend indicators. However, the broader moving-average setup remains supportive: the 50-day SMA at $1,038.50 is well below the current price, and the 26-day EMA at $1,078.45 reinforces a bullish medium-term tone despite softer near-term action. Overall, the pattern is characterized as a consolidation above a rising base rather than a trend breakdown.

Momentum and Volatility: Neutral but Poised

Momentum readings portray a neutral stance rather than a decisive move in either direction. The daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 53.93, consistent with a market that is not stretched to the upside or downside. Stochastic indicators show %K at 31.62 and %D at 25.30, highlighting weak short-term momentum without clear signs of severe technical damage.

The MACD line and signal are both at 16.1467, with the histogram flat at 0.0000. This alignment suggests a lack of fresh directional force rather than an outright bearish reversal.

Volatility, measured by the 14-day average true range (ATR), is $19.38. This indicates that the stock is capable of meaningful moves once direction is established, but the current backdrop is more in line with price compression than an active volatility expansion.

Derivatives Positioning: Cautious, Not Capitulating

In the derivatives market, Binance perpetual futures show a slightly negative funding rate of -0.0192%, implying that short positions are paying long positions. This setup can occur when positioning leans to the downside, although by itself it does not signal strong bearish conviction.

Derivatives Metric Value Interpretation Funding rate (perpetuals) -0.0192% Shorts paying longs Global accounts – long 45.1% Slightly underweight long Global accounts – short 54.9% Modest short tilt Top traders – long 45.6% Similar bias among larger accounts Top traders – short 54.4% Moderately higher short share Open interest 4,088.07 contracts Down 1.03% over 24 hours Taker flow ratio 0.9987 Buy and sell volume nearly balanced

Both global and top-trader accounts show a modest tilt toward the short side, with 45.1% of global accounts and 45.6% of top accounts positioned long, compared with 54.9% and 54.4% short, respectively. Open interest of 4,088.07 contracts is down 1.03% over the past 24 hours, which points to a slight reduction in positions rather than aggressive new bets.

Taker flow stands at 0.9987, indicating almost equal buy and sell volume. Taken together, derivatives data reflect hesitation and mild caution, not a one-sided or panic-driven setup.

Key Levels: Triggers for Confirmation or Breakdown

The short-term constructive view on COST hinges on how price behaves around clearly defined support and resistance bands.

On the upside, the initial objective is a sustained move back above $1,089.27, followed by a break through $1,094.00. A decisive move over the 20-day simple moving average near $1,096, with the price holding that level, would make the chart appear more like a resumed uptrend than a failed bounce.

Until those levels are reclaimed, the stock remains constrained under short-term resistance.

On the downside, the first key support is $1,081.73, with additional support at $1,078.92. A clear move below this support band would undermine the constructive pullback narrative and increase the probability of a deeper decline toward the lower Bollinger Band at $1,063.44.