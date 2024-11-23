Leerink Partners upgrades AbbVie shares to “Outperform”

AbbVie Inc’s (NYSE: ABBV) shares have been upgraded to outperform from market perform by Leerink Partners, as the firm noted the recent sell-off in the stock had led to a buying opportunity for market players.

“We believe investors can take advantage of the emraclidine setback and election-related downdraft to purchase shares in this high-quality company,” Leerink wrote in a note to clients.

The firm kept its 12-month price target on the stock at $206 per share.

“We think the stock reflects low expectations for the company’s pipeline and for future external deals … which yields opportunity,” Leerink noted.

Stock Performance

The shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) closed 3.04% ($5.22) higher at $176.95 in New York on Friday. It has been the stock’s largest single-session gain since October 30th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $312.695 billion.

The shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) went down 4.11% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 14.18% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 14 out of 20 surveyed investment analysts had rated AbbVie Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 6 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $205.82, which translates into a 16.32% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $240.00.