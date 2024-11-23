Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Leerink Partners upgrades AbbVie shares to “Outperform”

Leerink Partners upgrades AbbVie shares to “Outperform”

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: November 23, 2024

AbbVie Inc’s (NYSE: ABBV) shares have been upgraded to outperform from market perform by Leerink Partners, as the firm noted the recent sell-off in the stock had led to a buying opportunity for market players.

“We believe investors can take advantage of the emraclidine setback and election-related downdraft to purchase shares in this high-quality company,” Leerink wrote in a note to clients.

The firm kept its 12-month price target on the stock at $206 per share.

“We think the stock reflects low expectations for the company’s pipeline and for future external deals … which yields opportunity,” Leerink noted.

Stock Performance

The shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) closed 3.04% ($5.22) higher at $176.95 in New York on Friday. It has been the stock’s largest single-session gain since October 30th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $312.695 billion.

The shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) went down 4.11% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 14.18% so far this year.

Analyst stock price forecast and recommendation

According to TipRanks, at least 14 out of 20 surveyed investment analysts had rated AbbVie Inc’s stock as “Buy”, while 6 – as “Hold”. The median price target on the stock stands at $205.82, which translates into a 16.32% upside compared to the closing price on Friday.

The high point of the analyst forecast range stands at $240.00.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News