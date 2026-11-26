Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades nearly unchanged around 174.60 during European hours as investors look ahead to Tokyo CPI data for November.

Consensus expects Tokyo CPI excluding fresh food to reach 3.0% YoY, up from 2.6%, underscoring upside inflation risks and BoJ policy uncertainty.

Comments from BoJ’s Tamura and ECB’s Kocher point to hawkish policy biases that could keep both the Yen and Euro supported on dips.

Euro-Yen Cross Holds Tight Range

The Euro (EUR) is trading almost unchanged against the Japanese Yen (JPY), hovering near 174.60 in European trading on Thursday. The currency pair is consolidating as market participants await the release of Tokyo’s November Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday, a key data point for gauging Japan’s inflation dynamics and the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next policy steps.

According to a report from Danske Bank, “consensus expects inflation excluding fresh food to rise to 3.0% y/y from 2.6%, while inflation excluding both fresh food and energy is expected to edge slightly higher,” highlighting the market’s focus on potential upside inflation surprises and their implications for the BoJ’s near-term stance.

The upcoming Tokyo inflation figures are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping expectations for BoJ interest rate decisions, potentially influencing Yen performance and cross-asset volatility.

BoJ’s Tamura Signals Faster Move Toward Neutral

Earlier in the session, BoJ policy board member Naoki Tamura, described as a vocal hawk, stated that the central bank “must keep raising interest rates regardless of upside and downside price risks”.

Tamura’s latest remarks were assessed as delivering an 8.4/10 score on the FXS Speechtracker, matching the historical average. However, the focus on bringing the policy rate “closer to the neutral interest rate as quickly as possible” indicates a pronounced hawkish shift. The transition from mainly targeting 2% inflation to preventing an overshoot, together with the view that financial conditions and real rates remain accommodative and that firms see limited impact from prior hikes, strengthens expectations for additional tightening that could lend support to the Yen on pullbacks.

Tamura also warned that weak inflation anchoring leaves Japan vulnerable to pronounced price swings stemming from external shocks and argued that the BoJ must respond “more swiftly and strongly” to indications of upward deviations in prices. His suggestion that the bank could “accelerate” the pace of rate hikes if underlying CPI appears likely to exceed 2% adds to the hawkish interpretation and points to potential upside risks for the Yen as markets contemplate a quicker move toward a neutral policy rate.

ECB Rhetoric Keeps Euro Volatility Elevated

While BoJ commentary underpins the Yen, the Euro is also expected to remain highly sensitive as European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers continue to endorse the prospect of additional rate increases.

ECB official Kocher recently remarked that market pricing for further tightening is “not completely unreasonable,” reinforcing the perception that policy could stay restrictive for an extended period.

Kocher’s Remarks Support Tight Policy Bias

Kocher’s latest communication registered a 7.4/10 score on the FXS Speechtracker, above the historical baseline of 6.8/10, signaling a mildly more hawkish tone than past messaging. Emphasis on avoiding “falling behind the curve,” the likelihood of an upward revision to the inflation outlook in December, and a call for the ECB to “err on the prudent side” collectively point to a preference for maintaining tighter policy for longer, even as demand is not viewed as the primary driver of price pressures.

At the same time, recognition that the economy is “resilient, but still fragile” and that clearer insight into second-round effects will only emerge in H1 2027 suggests that while policymakers are wary of over-tightening, they are not yet inclined to shift toward easing. With existing market expectations described as “not completely unreasonable,” Kocher’s comments broadly validate current rate projections, which may help underpin the Euro on dips, while constraining upside if forthcoming data do not corroborate stronger inflation momentum.

EUR/JPY and Policy Signals – Snapshot