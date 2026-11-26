Key Moments

Bitcoin was last trading at $60,545.48, up 2.30% in 24 hours, but remained well below its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages.

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $570 million of outflows in a fifth straight day, bringing month-to-date withdrawals to a record $4.71 billion.

Key levels in focus include resistance at $62,345.11 and $64,144.75, and support at $58,023.11 and $55,500.75.

Price Action: Bounce Within a Damaged Trend

Bitcoin was trading at $60,545.48, gaining 2.30% over the prior 24 hours after moving between $57,300.38 and $61,622.38 in the latest session. This recovery brought the price back above the short-term pivot at $59,822.75, but the broader technical picture remains under pressure.

The cryptocurrency continued to trade significantly beneath its key moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average at $66,030.18, the 50-day at $74,780.78, and the 200-day at $71,979.95. The configuration points to an oversold bounce unfolding within a broader downtrend rather than a clear bullish trend reversal.

The daily RSI stood at 27.57, indicating oversold conditions that help explain the recent uptick. However, the MACD remained negative, and the histogram was flat at 0.0000, suggesting that upside momentum had not yet turned decisively in Bitcoin’s favor. The deep discount relative to the 20-day moving average supports a mean-reversion argument, but does not provide confirmation that such a move is underway.

ETF Flows and Macro Backdrop Weigh on Sentiment

Recent developments in flows have added pressure to the asset. CoinDesk reported on November 24 that U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw $570 million in redemptions in a fifth consecutive day of outflows, pushing month-to-date outflows to a record $4.71 billion. The same report noted that bitcoin slipped back toward $60,000 after an intraday move above $64,000, tying price weakness to ongoing withdrawal of ETF support rather than a single headline or event.

According to The Block on November 25, bitcoin fell below $58,000 before recovering. The outlet cited CoinShares’ James Butterfill, who said he believes bitcoin may be approaching the “tail end of the bear market” and expects the coin to trade between $60,000 and $90,000, with a breakout likely connected to a change in Federal Reserve expectations. This view framed the move less as an immediate trading call and more as a statement about the current regime, in which price may remain constrained until macro expectations shift.

Key Technical Levels in Focus

On the upside, the nearest resistance to watch is at $62,345.11, followed by a stronger barrier at $64,144.75. A sustained move through this resistance band would improve the probability that the current advance is more than a short-lived reflex rally.

On the downside, initial support is located at $58,023.11, just under the prevailing pivot area. A breakdown through that level would place more emphasis on the stronger support at $55,500.75. The lower Bollinger Band, at $54,360.30, sits close enough to serve as a relevant volatility marker, particularly with the 14-day ATR at $3,390.88, underscoring that price swings remain wide and potentially punishing for poorly timed entries.

Metric / Level Value Last BTC price $60,545.48 24h % change 2.30% Session low – high $57,300.38 – $61,622.38 Short-term pivot $59,822.75 20-day SMA $66,030.18 50-day SMA $74,780.78 200-day SMA $71,979.95 Daily RSI 27.57 MACD histogram 0.0000 14-day ATR $3,390.88 Nearest resistance $62,345.11 Next resistance $64,144.75 Initial support $58,023.11 Key support $55,500.75 Lower Bollinger Band $54,360.30

Volume, Derivatives Positioning, and Analyst Framing

Binance spot trading volume over the last 24 hours totaled $1.70 billion. Despite the price rebound, the volume-price regime registered at only 0.25x versus the 5-day average, indicating that the move higher is occurring on relatively light participation. Such low-volume bounces can persist, but they typically require follow-through on stronger volume before many traders will regard them as durable.

On the derivatives side, Binance Futures funding stood at 0.0080%. This neutral reading does not indicate a heavily one-sided positioning. Instead, it suggests that the perpetual swap market is not currently assigning a significant premium to long exposure.

Citi’s updated view, published on November 18, left its 12-month target above spot but reduced its optimism. The bank cut its Bitcoin forecast to $99,532 from the prior $113,000 level released in early October. While the target still implies upside relative to current trading levels, the reduction reflects a softer medium-term stance.

Trading Setup: Conditions for Validation or Failure

From here, the technical setup appears conditional. A move that reclaims $62,345.11 and then holds above the $59,822.75 pivot, ideally supported by stronger volume, would allow the market to test whether the current advance is a genuine recovery instead of a brief dead-cat bounce.

Conversely, failure to maintain support at $58,023.11 would indicate that the oversold rally is losing traction and would refocus attention on the $55,500.75 support area.

At this stage, the evidence leans more toward caution than high-conviction bullishness. Bitcoin is oversold by RSI, yet it continues to trade below major trend indicators, in an environment of weak spot volume, with ongoing ETF outflows and subdued risk appetite.