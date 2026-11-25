Key Moments

Netflix (NFLX) trades at $58.56, above its 7-day moving average but still below the 20-day and 50-day trend lines.

Analysts at Evercore ISI, Bernstein, and Jefferies maintain bullish ratings with price targets ranging from $80 to $90.

Evercore survey data show U.S. customer satisfaction at 72% and subscriber penetration at 59%, backing a constructive fundamental view.

Price Action: Rebound Lacks Clear Trend Shift

Netflix (NFLX) is quoted at $58.56, up 0.39% over the past 24 hours, after trading in a range between $57.72 and $59.80. The stock is holding above its 7-day simple moving average at $57.97, but it remains below the 20-day level at $60.86 and the 50-day at $64.54. The pattern reflects an oversold bounce rather than a confirmed, durable trend reversal.

Technical indicators present a mixed picture. The daily RSI stands at 36.73, which is in neutral territory but positioned closer to oversold conditions than to overbought levels. The MACD is negative at -1.9075, with a flat histogram, indicating that downward pressure is easing but without strong evidence of bullish momentum. Stochastic readings of 23.66 and 18.93 show the stock still pinned toward the lower end of its recent trading band.

Key Technical Levels: Support and Resistance

On the downside, the nearest support sits at $57.59, followed by more meaningful support at $56.61. That lower support zone aligns closely with the lower Bollinger band at $56.00, defining the $56.00 to $56.61 range as the critical area if selling pressure re-emerges.

On the upside, immediate resistance comes in at $59.67, with stronger resistance at $60.77. The 20-day moving average at $60.86 effectively reinforces that same overhead zone. A sustained move above this band would be notable because it would place NFLX back above its short-term mean and narrow the distance to the 50-day moving average.

Metric Level / Value Last price $58.56 24-hour price change 0.39% Intraday range $57.72 – $59.80 7-day simple moving average $57.97 20-day simple moving average $60.86 50-day simple moving average $64.54 RSI (daily) 36.73 MACD -1.9075 Stochastic 23.66 / 18.93 Nearest support $57.59 Key support $56.61 Lower Bollinger band $56.00 Initial resistance $59.67 Major resistance zone $60.77 – $60.86

Analyst Positioning: Optimistic Targets vs. Unsettled Chart

The sell-side stance toward Netflix remains supportive. Evercore ISI has reiterated an Outperform rating and a $90 price target following its survey work. Bernstein has also reaffirmed an Outperform rating with an $80 target. According to StreetInsider, Jefferies is at Buy with an $85 target, and the consensus analyst price target is cited at approximately $84.

The stock is currently trading significantly below these target levels, underscoring a constructive longer-term outlook from analysts. However, these targets are not short-term timing tools. They serve as reference points for extended horizons, while the price still needs to reclaim nearby moving averages before the chart reflects a firmer intermediate-term improvement.

Survey Insights: Fundamentals Support the Bullish Case

Evercore’s reported survey outcomes provide a specific fundamental backdrop. StreetInsider noted that U.S. customer satisfaction rose by 17 percentage points year over year to 72%, the highest reading since February 2017, while subscriber penetration climbed to 59%. These survey figures align with the favorable analyst views, although they do not negate the current technical fragility in the share price.

Derivatives Positioning: Slight Long Bias Without Extreme Conviction

Data from Binance perpetual futures indicate a neutral funding rate of 0.0000%, implying no significant cost advantage for either long or short positions at this stage. Open interest stands at 48,619.43 contracts, with a 24-hour increase of 1.72%, suggesting that participation is building moderately.

Positioning skews to the long side. Across Binance global accounts, 66.4% of positions are long versus 33.6% short, while top-trader accounts show an even stronger tilt at 74.4% long against 25.6% short. This reflects a constructive bias, but it is restricted to Binance perpetual futures activity and does not provide a comprehensive picture of broader equity market positioning. Taker flow is nearly balanced at 1.0041, keeping near-term order flow cautiously neutral rather than firmly directional.

Derivatives Metric Reading Funding rate (Binance perpetual) 0.0000% Open interest 48,619.43 contracts Open interest 24-hour change 1.72% Global long / short (Binance) 66.4% long / 33.6% short Top-trader long / short (Binance) 74.4% long / 25.6% short Taker buy/sell ratio 1.0041

Path Ahead: Holding Support vs. Retesting Lows

The near-term focus is on whether NFLX can remain above support at $57.59 and push through the resistance band from $59.67 to $60.77. Success in doing so would begin to repair the existing downtrend structure and create room for a move toward the 20-day moving average and potentially higher.

If, instead, the price breaks below $56.61, the technical picture would tilt back toward the lower Bollinger band around $56.00. A move into that area would represent a significant setback for the current rebound attempt and would highlight the ongoing fragility of the stock’s technical setup.