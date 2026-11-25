Key Moments

Microsoft (MSFT) closed at $488.78, trading below its 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day SMAs, while remaining above the 200-day SMA at $465.08.

Recent quarterly results showed revenue of $92.3 billion, operating income of $45.9 billion, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.92, with Microsoft Cloud revenue at $63.9 billion.

Analysts maintain a broadly positive stance, with a 58-analyst consensus Strong Buy rating and an average price target of $637.36.

Price Action Signals Short-Term Weakness Within a Larger Uptrend

Microsoft stock finished the session at $488.78, toward the lower end of its 24-hour trading band between $502.52 and $487.61. The shares are currently below the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $494.28, the 20-day SMA of $514.36, and the 50-day SMA of $524.25, indicating pressure on the short- to medium-term trend.

On a longer horizon, however, the 200-day SMA stands at $465.08, still beneath the latest close. That configuration suggests that while the near-term tape has softened, the broader bullish structure has not yet been broken. The current pattern resembles a pullback within an extended advance rather than a completed trend breakdown.

Technical Indicators Highlight Consolidation Rather Than Clear Reversal

Momentum readings remain subdued. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is at 37.18, below the neutral midpoint but not yet in oversold territory. The MACD remains negative, and stochastic indicators are also weak, consistent with a loss of upside momentum without a definitive signal of a rebound.

Bollinger Band positioning supports this interpretation. MSFT is trading near the lower band at $480.89, with a %B value of 0.1205. A key short-term pivot is identified at $492.97. On the upside, initial resistance appears at $498.33, followed by more substantial resistance around $507.88. On the downside, the first notable support level is $483.42, with stronger support at $478.06.

The moving-average configuration is currently negative over shorter timeframes, with the 7-day moving average sitting below both the 20-day and 50-day measures. However, trading activity does not resemble a forced liquidation phase. Volume relative to the 5-day average is just 0.19x, implying a light-volume pullback instead of aggressive distribution.

Metric Value Last close $488.78 24-hour range $502.52 – $487.61 7-day SMA $494.28 20-day SMA $514.36 50-day SMA $524.25 200-day SMA $465.08 RSI (daily) 37.18 Bollinger lower band $480.89 %B 0.1205 Pivot $492.97 Resistance 1 $498.33 Resistance 2 $507.88 Support 1 $483.42 Support 2 $478.06 Volume vs 5-day average 0.19x

Fundamentals Underscore Ongoing AI and Cloud Strength

Microsoft’s most recent quarterly report, released on October 28, 2026, showed robust performance. Revenue increased 19% year over year to $92.3 billion. Operating income advanced 21% to $45.9 billion, and diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis were $4.92. The company also reported that Microsoft Cloud revenue reached $63.9 billion, representing 30% growth.

These results highlight the company’s continued ability to translate demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services into both revenue and earnings expansion.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Broadly Positive

Recent analyst actions have remained supportive. Citi reiterated a Buy rating with a $680 price objective on November 24. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy view and a $700 target on November 23. Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on November 23, kept a $722 target, and emphasized the discussion around enterprise AI following Ignite. Morgan Stanley reiterated its Buy rating with a $650 target on November 20.

StockAnalysis referenced a consensus Strong Buy rating from 58 analysts, with an average price target of $637.36.

Across these views, the shared focus is not solely on speculative excitement around AI models, but on Microsoft’s capacity to integrate Copilot, Microsoft Agent 365, and its broader AI offerings into enterprise workflows. That integration is framed as the key fundamental force behind the prevailing bullish target structure.