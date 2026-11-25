Key Moments

AMD traded at $392.48 after a 12.86% 24-hour drop, falling below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The decline followed a record third quarter, with revenue of $13.4 billion, GAAP diluted EPS of $1.46, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.09.

Derivatives positioning stayed net-long, but a 8.85% drop in open interest signaled position reduction and liquidations rather than fresh risk-taking.

Post-Earnings Selloff Hits Key Technical Levels

AMD shares came under significant pressure, with the stock trading at $392.48 after declining 12.86% over 24 hours. The move dragged the price to the bottom of its 24-hour trading band and pushed it below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, a configuration that signals a pronounced bearish technical tone.

The weakness is especially notable given that it followed a record third quarter reported on November 3, 2026. AMD announced revenue of $13.4 billion, a gross margin of 54%, operating income of $2.8 billion, and diluted EPS of $1.46 on a GAAP basis. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted EPS was $2.09. Management also highlighted that data center segment revenue rose 97% year over year, supported by record sales of Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs.

Technical Picture: Pressured Trend, Limited Oversold Signal

On the momentum side, the chart shows stress but not a fully washed-out condition. The 14-day RSI stands at 34.23, indicating weakness but not an extreme oversold reading. Far more telling is the alignment of short- and long-term moving averages: all key SMAs are stacked above the current price.

Indicator Value Last price $392.48 SMA 7 $436.94 SMA 20 $486.75 SMA 50 $520.86 SMA 200 $514.52 14-day RSI 34.23 MACD -27.0371 MACD histogram 0.0000 Stochastic (K / D) 0.39 / 0.31 ATR $41.65 Lower Bollinger Band $382.76 %B 0.0471

SMA 7 at $436.94, SMA 20 at $486.75, SMA 50 at $520.86, and SMA 200 at $514.52 are all positioned above spot, reflecting persistent downside trend pressure. MACD is negative at -27.0371, with the histogram flat at 0.0000, indicating weak momentum. Stochastic readings of 0.39 and 0.31 sit near zero, underscoring that the stock is trading in a compressed, stressed zone rather than a stable upward or downward pattern.

AMD is also trading close to the lower Bollinger Band at $382.76, with a %B of 0.0471, showing that the price is effectively hugging the bottom of its recent volatility envelope. Any initial bounce from here would likely need follow-through confirmation instead of being treated as a decisive reversal.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

The current technical map for AMD can be summarized with the following price markers:

Level Price Immediate support $372.14 Strong support $351.79 Pivot point $412.11 Immediate resistance $432.46 Strong resistance $472.43

The near-term focus is whether the stock can hold above the lower-Bollinger area and then reclaim the pivot point at $412.11. A move through $432.46 would brighten the short-term structure, though the broader trend would still appear damaged unless AMD can move back above the 20-day average at $486.75.

On the downside, a clear break of nearby support turns attention to $372.14 as the first reference, followed by stronger support at $351.79. With an ATR of $41.65, AMD has sufficient typical daily range to test either side of these levels rapidly, increasing the risk of false breaks and whipsaw around these zones.