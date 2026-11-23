Key Moments

USD/CHF trades around 0.8385, down 0.12%, as the Swiss Franc outperforms most major currencies.

Markets have fully priced out a December half-point Fed hike, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing a 96% probability of a 25bps move.

Despite safe-haven demand, the Swiss Franc remains at a yield disadvantage to the US Dollar with the SNB policy rate at 0%.

Franc Advances on Risk Aversion, but Dollar Strength Caps Moves

USD/CHF trades modestly lower on Monday, with the Swiss Franc (CHF) outperforming most major currencies as investors adopt a more defensive stance following last week’s sell-off in AI-related equities. The Franc benefits from safe-haven demand, although a firmer US Dollar (USD) limits the extent of its gains.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF changes hands around 0.8385, down 0.12% on the session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six leading currencies, rebounds from an intraday low of 103.59 to approximately 103.91, hovering near a 19-month high.

A still-hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook continues to support the Dollar, even as the recent equity drawdown has prompted investors to abandon expectations for a larger rate increase in December.

Fed Expectations Shift After Equity Rout

Following the equity market sell-off, traders have scaled back expectations for an aggressive tightening step by the Fed at its December meeting. Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that the central bank risks tightening policy too far, pointing to “a substantial tightening in financial conditions over the past few months.”

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently assign around a 96% probability to a 25 basis point hike in December, while the likelihood of a 50 basis point move has dropped to zero from more than 11% just a week earlier. Positioning also indicates a greater-than-50% chance of additional tightening by January and again by March.

Despite the recalibration of Fed expectations, CHF continues to face a yield disadvantage versus USD, as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) keeps its policy rate anchored at 0%.

Key Upcoming Data for USD and CHF

Investors will monitor S&P Global’s preliminary US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November on Monday for fresh insight into US economic momentum. Attention will then shift to Wednesday’s release of the October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.

On the Swiss calendar, the November ZEW Expectations survey is also scheduled for release on Wednesday, offering an additional read on sentiment toward the Swiss economy.

Event / Indicator Region Timing / Period S&P Global preliminary PMI United States November (Monday) PCE Price Index United States October (Wednesday) ZEW Expectations survey Switzerland November (Wednesday)

SNB Confronts Rising Inflation Signals

Analysts at ING highlight that “over the weekend, Swiss National Bank Vice President Antoine Martin warned that inflation was picking up,” noting that this development “does serve as a reminder about whether the SNB can keep rates at zero during a global inflation crisis.” They emphasize that “money markets price unchanged SNB policy into year-end, but two hikes are priced in by next September,” indicating that investors anticipate a gradual policy shift rather than an imminent adjustment.

ING further comments that “we doubt the SNB is ready to hike in December, but we do think it will grow increasingly tolerant of Swiss franc strength, where the franc plays an important role in monetary conditions for a small open economy.”

Understanding the Swiss Franc: Key Drivers and Dynamics

What Moves the Swiss Franc?

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with transaction volumes that surpass the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is influenced by overall market sentiment, Switzerland’s economic performance, and decisions made by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other elements.

Between 2011 and 2015, CHF was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of this peg triggered a surge of more than 20% in the currency’s value and created significant volatility in financial markets. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF remains closely tied to the performance of the Euro, reflecting Switzerland’s high economic dependence on the neighboring Eurozone.