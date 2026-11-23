Key Moments

SanDisk (SNDK) fell 16.05% to close at $79.24 in its first session after an 8-for-1 forward stock split, finishing the week down 28.4%.

Despite the selloff, management highlighted that data center revenue grew nearly 1,700% year over year and now accounts for nearly half of sales.

Technical indicators show deeply oversold conditions, with SNDK trading below its key moving averages and a 14-day RSI of 15.16, even as futures positioning remains heavily long.

Post-Split Trading Pressure Hits SNDK

SanDisk (SNDK) ended Friday’s session at $79.24, dropping 16.05% in its first day of trading on a split-adjusted basis after the company’s 8-for-1 forward stock split. That sharp daily decline capped a 28.4% loss for the week, reflecting significant pressure on the share price even as the company’s leadership has emphasized a robust demand backdrop.

At Morgan Stanley’s Asia Pacific Summit on November 18, CEO David Goeckeler highlighted the scale of the shift in the business mix, noting that data center revenue had expanded nearly 1,700% year over year and now represents nearly half of total sales. His comments underscored management’s view that the underlying growth narrative remains intact despite the recent volatility in the stock.

The split itself affects how the shares trade – enhancing liquidity and lowering the absolute share price – but it does not alter the company’s operating performance. In its October 29 earnings release for the fiscal first quarter, SanDisk reported revenue of $11.0 billion, a 23% sequential increase. GAAP net income came in at $8.1 billion, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $49.51. The company also disclosed that it returned $5.0 billion to shareholders through repurchases during the quarter and projected second-quarter revenue in a range of $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion.

Technical Picture: Deeply Oversold Within a Bearish Structure

From a technical standpoint, SNDK remains under clear downward pressure, but the magnitude of the decline has pushed indicators into extreme territory. The stock is trading at $85.88, below the 7-, 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages, which are aligned in a configuration consistent with a bearish trend.

Momentum gauges are signaling a severely stretched condition. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 15.16, firmly in oversold territory, while stochastic readings are near zero. The share price is also hovering close to the lower Bollinger Band at $71.18, reinforcing the impression of a short-term overshoot to the downside.

This setup suggests two simultaneous messages: downside momentum remains intact, yet the degree of extension leaves room for a potentially violent reflex bounce if conditions shift. The current pivot level is identified at $84.37, with initial resistance at $87.54 and a stronger resistance zone at $89.19. On the downside, immediate support is at $82.72, followed by a more substantial support level at $79.55.

The daily average true range (ATR) stands at $116.70, pointing to elevated volatility and the possibility that these levels can be traversed quickly.

Technical / Price Level Value Comment Friday close (post-split) $79.24 First split-adjusted session, -16.05% on the day Weekly performance -28.4% Capped a steep week of selling Trading level referenced $85.88 Below 7-, 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages 14-day RSI 15.16 Deep oversold reading Lower Bollinger Band $71.18 Price trading close to this band Pivot $84.37 Key reference level Immediate resistance $87.54 First upside test for a rebound Stronger resistance $89.19 Further confirmation level if reclaimed Immediate support $82.72 First downside level in play Strong support $79.55 Key zone for bearish invalidation Daily ATR $116.70 Signals heightened price volatility

Binance Perpetual Futures: Longs Dominate, But Signal Is Mixed

In the derivatives market, positioning on Binance perpetual futures shows a nuanced picture. The 8-hour funding rate stands at 0.0000%, indicating a neutral balance between long and short demand, with no clear premium being paid for long exposure at that moment.

Open interest has fallen 7.35% over the past 24 hours to $142.5 million by notional value, suggesting traders have been reducing positions rather than adding new leverage into the move.

Long/short ratios, however, are heavily tilted in favor of the long side. Across global accounts, 88.8% of positions are long versus 11.2% short, while among top-trader accounts, 91.3% are long and 8.7% are short. This skew reflects crowded long positioning but does not inherently determine the next price direction.

Taker flow is more balanced, with a buy/sell ratio of 1.0842. This indicates that recent aggressive trades have slightly favored buying over selling without showing a clear, one-directional squeeze in the order flow.