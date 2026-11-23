Key Moments

Commerzbank expects the Polish Zloty to face gradual depreciation against EUR and USD through 2028, despite potential near-term strength.

Analysts highlight the November 2027 parliamentary election as a key risk event that could weigh on EUR/PLN if coalition instability and fiscal concerns escalate.

Monetary policy is expected to offer some support for PLN in H1 2027, but a sustained recovery is seen depending on the post-election government’s fiscal and EU policy stance.

Political and Fiscal Risks Limit Zloty Upside

Commerzbank strategist Tatha Ghose assesses that the Polish Zloty (PLN) has scope to strengthen in the coming months under more favorable global risk conditions and lower energy prices. However, he warns that the currency’s medium-term performance is constrained by Poland’s fiscal trajectory and growing political uncertainty leading up to the November 2027 election.

According to the bank, projections for EUR/PLN and USD/PLN point to a steady weakening of the Zloty extending through 2028, despite any interim rebounds driven by external market dynamics.

Election Dynamics Seen as Key Risk Driver

Ghose underlines that the domestic political backdrop is a central factor for PLN. He notes that as the November 2027 election approaches, scenarios in which the ruling coalition loses its working majority could become more prominent. Such outcomes, he argues, may lead to a contested coalition process, hinder fiscal consolidation efforts, and generate pressure on Poland’s credit profile, all of which would increase the currency’s vulnerability.

In his view, these uncertainties tilt the balance of risks toward a higher EUR/PLN exchange rate as investors demand a higher risk premium while they assess the credibility of any post-election consolidation strategy and the viability of a stable governing majority.

Factor Commerzbank View on PLN Impact Global risk sentiment / energy prices Improvement could support a short-term PLN recovery November 2027 election outcomes Potentially negative for PLN if coalition instability and fiscal doubts rise Fiscal consolidation and credit rating risks Roadblocks could heighten vulnerability and push EUR/PLN higher Monetary policy stance (NBP) Some protection against PLN weakness expected in H1 2027

Role of Monetary Policy in 2027

On the policy front, Ghose expects the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to act as a partial buffer against currency weakness in the first half of 2027. He highlights two potential channels: either domestic inflation may decline on its own, or the central bank could opt for additional tightening.

Despite this prospective support, he argues that a lasting rebound in the Zloty is unlikely before the political outlook becomes clearer. In his assessment, a more enduring improvement in PLN would hinge on a “positive election result in November 2027, which would have to produce a government capable of improving public finances and maintaining workable relations with Brussels.”

Baseline vs Optimistic Scenarios for EUR/PLN

As the election draws closer by autumn 2027, Ghose judges that the balance of risks remains shifted toward a higher EUR/PLN path. He cites unresolved questions around the formation of a viable parliamentary majority and the robustness of any proposed consolidation plan.

He contrasts the bank’s current stance with a more optimistic scenario in which KO obtains a strong mandate and the associated risk premium on Polish assets compresses. In the absence of such an outcome as a central case, Commerzbank maintains what it describes as a balanced view, envisaging a higher trajectory for EUR/PLN through 2028 than in that optimistic alternative.

Domestic Macro Backdrop: Supportive, but Losing Momentum

Commenting on the broader economic environment, Ghose notes that Poland is set to enter 2027 with firm domestic demand, although underlying momentum is weakening. In this setting, he sees the central bank as “more likely to raise rates than to cut them,” while still displaying hesitation over the timing and scale of any move.

Overall, he concludes that this combination of decelerating growth dynamics, ambiguous policy signals, and mounting political and fiscal questions does not provide a strongly supportive backdrop for the Zloty, reinforcing the bank’s expectation of a gradual depreciation trend against major currencies through 2028.