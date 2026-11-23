Key Moments

IBM stock is trading at $229.53, above its 7-day SMA but still below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages near $240.

Third-quarter 2026 revenue rose 4.7% to $17.1 billion, with operating EPS up 11% to $2.95 and software leading growth.

Analyst consensus target stands at $259.85, about 5.15% above the latest close, with individual targets ranging from $174 to $300.

IBM Price Action and Short-Term Trend

IBM shares are changing hands at $229.53, up 0.61% on the session, within a narrow intraday band of $227.70 to $229.56. Trading volume is lighter than the recent norm.

The stock is currently positioned above its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $228.31, but remains below the 20-day SMA of $240.21 and the 50-day SMA of $240.09. This configuration highlights a modest bounce within a broader short-term downtrend that has yet to be fully reversed.

Fundamental Snapshot: Q3 2026 Results

In its latest update released on October 21, 2026, IBM reported third-quarter revenue of $17.1 billion, an increase of 4.7% year over year. Operating EPS rose 11% to $2.95.

By business line, Software was the primary growth engine, with revenue up 8% to $7.8 billion. Infrastructure delivered a 4% increase to $3.7 billion, while Consulting was essentially unchanged at $5.3 billion.

IBM maintained its full-year 2026 constant-currency revenue growth guidance at 4% to 5% and lifted its free cash flow outlook to more than $1 billion higher year over year. These metrics underpin a supportive fundamental backdrop even as the share price remains below key moving averages.

Technical Indicators: Momentum Still Muted

The current technical setup does not yet confirm a decisive bullish breakout. The daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 37.32, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weak momentum without signaling an extreme oversold condition.

The MACD line is negative at -4.6160, and the short-term moving-average stack is described as a distribution pattern, with the 7-day average sitting under the 20-day average. This alignment suggests that any rally attempts require sustained follow-through rather than assuming a simple reflex move higher.

Bollinger Bands and Volatility Metrics

On Bollinger Bands, IBM is trading under the middle band at $240.21 and well beneath the upper band at $258.50. The %B reading of 0.2080 places the stock in the lower portion of its recent volatility envelope.

The daily average true range (ATR) is $5.54, indicating that typical day-to-day price swings are wide enough for nearby technical levels to be challenged quickly.

Key Price Levels Under Watch

Market participants are tracking a tight cluster of support and resistance areas around the current price.

Level Type Price Immediate resistance $230.16 Stronger resistance $230.79 Immediate support $228.30 Strong support $227.07 Pivot $228.93

With the stock trading very close to the $228.93 pivot, price action is situated near a short-term decision zone. A close above $230.79 would be an early indication that the current rebound is building momentum, while a breakdown through $228.30 would raise the likelihood of a move toward the $227.07 support level.

Analyst Views and Target Dispersion

Evercore ISI reiterated its Outperform rating and $275 price objective on November 6, 2026, using a sum-of-the-parts approach that spans IBM’s software, consulting, infrastructure, IP/other income, and quantum operations. Susquehanna also set a $275 target on the same date.

According to a November 14 recap from Longbridge, analyst coverage includes 27 firms, broken down as 9 buys, 3 overweights, 11 holds, 1 underweight, and 1 sell. The consensus target price is $259.85, representing roughly 5.15% upside from the latest close, with individual targets spanning from $174 to $300.

The breadth of that range underscores disagreement over IBM’s medium-term earnings trajectory and valuation. While the aggregate target is supportive, the dispersion indicates that investors still require evidence of sustained execution before fully embracing the bullish case.

Binance Futures Positioning: Balanced Flows

On Binance perpetual futures, funding is at 0.0000%, signaling no directional bias in the cost of leverage. Open interest stands at 12,964.30 contracts, down 0.41% over the past 24 hours, with an open interest value of $2,980,278. This profile points to a derivatives market that is not aggressively expanding positions.

Positioning is mixed across participants. Global Binance accounts show 49.3% of exposure on the long side and 50.7% on the short side. Among top traders, positioning is skewed long, with 55.7% long versus 44.3% short. Taker flow is also fairly balanced, reflected in a buy/sell ratio of 1.0962. Overall, derivatives data do not signal a crowded trade in either direction.

What Could Shift the Technical Narrative

A move back above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages near $240 would significantly strengthen IBM’s technical profile and allow the recent earnings beat to play a larger role in driving the share price.

Conversely, if the stock fails to hold the $228.30 to $227.07 support band, the chart would remain exposed to another downside leg, particularly while momentum indicators remain soft and trading activity is light.

At this stage, IBM presents a mix of solid recent fundamentals and visible analyst support, set against a price pattern that is still demanding further proof of sustained strength.