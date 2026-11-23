Key Moments

Eli Lilly (LLY) recently pulled back to $1,352.60 but continues to trade above its 50-day moving average at $1,319.40.

Third-quarter revenue rose 39% to $24.4 billion, with full-year revenue guidance increased to a range of $91.0 billion to $92.0 billion.

Derivatives and positioning data show mildly defensive sentiment, with taker flow skewed toward selling and a slight tilt to short exposure.

Price Action and Trend Context

Eli Lilly (LLY) is trading below its short-term trend indicators following a modest retreat to $1,352.60. During the latest session, the stock has moved within a range of $1,347.07 to $1,363.58. Despite this near-term softness, LLY is still holding above its 50-day moving average at $1,319.40, suggesting that the broader uptrend is intact even as shorter-term dynamics have weakened.

The current technical assessment characterizes the price behavior as a short-term distribution phase occurring on subdued activity, with relative volume at 0.25x versus the 5-day average. This lighter trading backdrop is more consistent with consolidation than with aggressive selling pressure.

Fundamental and Analyst Backdrop

Company performance and recent analyst updates continue to provide an underpinning for the stock. On October 29, 2026, Eli Lilly reported third-quarter revenue growth of 39% to $24.4 billion. At the same time, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $91.0 billion to $92.0 billion and increased its underlying non-GAAP EPS guidance.

Analysts have largely maintained a constructive stance. On November 17, RBC Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and $1,600 price target. On November 16, Barclays increased its target to $1,550, and on November 2, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $1,600.

Key Technical Levels and Indicators

Price levels on the chart are tightly clustered, creating a compressed setup. Immediate resistance is identified at $1,361.76, with stronger resistance overhead at $1,370.93. On the downside, initial support is at $1,345.25, followed by more substantial support at $1,337.91. The pivot point is located at $1,354.42, with the latest price trading only slightly below that reference.

Level / Indicator Value Last pullback level $1,352.60 Daily range $1,347.07 – $1,363.58 50-day moving average $1,319.40 Immediate resistance $1,361.76 Stronger resistance $1,370.93 Immediate support $1,345.25 Stronger support $1,337.91 Pivot level $1,354.42 Bollinger middle band $1,394.49 Bollinger lower band $1,320.03 RSI 45.88 MACD histogram 0.0000 Stochastic %K 7.10 Stochastic %D 5.68

Momentum readings do not currently support a high-conviction breakout view. The RSI stands at 45.88, signaling a neutral condition, while the MACD histogram is flat at 0.0000. Stochastic measures are deeply oversold, with %K at 7.10 and %D at 5.68. This combination indicates that the stock is not stretched in either direction, but it does not by itself confirm an imminent reversal. With the Bollinger middle band at $1,394.49 and the lower band at $1,320.03, LLY is trading in the lower half of this volatility range without registering a clear breakdown.

Derivatives Positioning and Market Sentiment

Binance perpetual futures data presents a cautious, but not extreme, risk stance. Funding stands at 0.0000%, indicating neutral carry. Open interest has increased 4.65% over the past 24 hours to 2,082.07 contracts, while the taker buy/sell ratio is at 0.6664, reflecting a tilt toward more aggressive selling relative to buying in the recent period.

Long/short positioning is slightly biased to the short side. Across global accounts, 49.4% of positions are long and 50.6% are short. Among top-trader accounts, 47.4% are long and 52.6% are short. This configuration does not in itself signal a pronounced bearish trend, but it does highlight a preference for caution as spot trades below short-term averages. With funding neutral, positioning does not suggest a crowded directional bet; the more notable element is the selling skew seen in taker flow.

Scenarios for the Next Move

From here, a move back above $1,361.76, followed by a push through $1,370.93, would begin to undermine the current short-term distribution narrative, shifting the focus toward the mid-Bollinger region near $1,394.49. Conversely, a break below $1,345.25 would likely put $1,337.91 in play, with the lower Bollinger band at $1,320.03 as the next potential technical draw.

Overall, LLY sits at the intersection of solid operating performance and a more hesitant short-term trading picture. The company’s recent update and the latest analyst targets support the medium-term investment case, while intraday price behavior and derivatives positioning indicate that market participants are waiting for clearer confirmation before re-engaging more aggressively on the upside.