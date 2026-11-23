Key Moments

Walt Disney (DIS) last traded at $118.79, up 0.42% over the latest 24-hour period, holding above its 20-day SMA of $118.44.

Price is constrained between immediate resistance at $120.88 and support at $117.42, with neutral momentum indicators and a daily ATR of $3.12.

Several major brokerages recently raised their price targets for DIS, while one firm downgraded its rating but maintained a $130 target.

Short-Term Price Structure and Moving Averages

Walt Disney (DIS) is trading in a modestly constructive short-term pattern, with the stock quoted at $118.79, a gain of 0.42% over the last 24 hours. The shares are currently above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $118.44 and close to the 7-day SMA at $119.21. This places the stock in a narrow pullback area rather than signaling a clear reversal.

The price action is also clustered near a pivot point at $119.52. As a result, the next directional move is likely to depend on whether buyers can reclaim the nearby resistance zone instead of being driven by broad momentum alone.

Technical Indicators: Neutral Momentum in a Tight Range

The technical backdrop does not indicate an imminent strong trend. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 56.47, reflecting neutral to mildly positive conditions. Stochastic indicators are also positioned near the middle of their ranges, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold readings.

MACD is essentially flat, with the MACD line at 1.6554 and the signal line at the same level, while the histogram registers 0.0000. This combination points to stalled momentum rather than a confirmed breakout or breakdown.

Key Price Levels and Volatility Bands

DIS is confined within clearly defined technical boundaries. Immediate resistance is identified at $120.88, with a stronger resistance level at $122.98. On the downside, immediate support lies at $117.42, followed by stronger support at $116.06.

Bollinger Bands further highlight this contained setup, with the upper band at $121.44 and the lower band at $115.44, keeping the current price well within the volatility envelope. The daily average true range (ATR) of $3.12 indicates the stock is capable of moving quickly, but a directional shift will likely require a decisive break of these nearby levels.

Metric Level / Value Last price $118.79 24-hour performance +0.42% 7-day SMA $119.21 20-day SMA $118.44 RSI 56.47 MACD / Signal / Histogram 1.6554 / 1.6554 / 0.0000 Immediate resistance $120.88 Strong resistance $122.98 Immediate support $117.42 Strong support $116.06 Bollinger upper band $121.44 Bollinger lower band $115.44 Daily ATR $3.12

Volume, Futures Positioning, and Flow Signals

Trading activity remains moderate. Volume stands at 0.85 times the 5-day average, indicating that the recent price move is not being driven by unusually heavy turnover.

In Binance perpetual futures, open interest declined by 2.38% over the latest 24 hours to 6,375.19 contracts, with an open interest value of $754,559. Funding sits at 0.0000%, reflecting a neutral balance between long and short leverage in that market.

Positioning across derivatives venues shows a slight bullish tilt, but not an aggressive one. Binance global accounts are 52.8% long versus 47.2% short, while top-trader accounts are 52.7% long and 47.3% short. However, the taker buy/sell ratio of 0.7742 points to relatively stronger selling on the aggressive side, indicating that positioning and execution flow are not fully aligned.

Analyst Target Revisions: Upward Bias with a Notable Downgrade

Recent moves by sell-side firms have nudged the disclosed price target range for Walt Disney higher. Morgan Stanley increased its target from $133 to $138 and maintained an Overweight rating on November 19, 2026.

On November 18, 2026, several other institutions also raised their targets. Bank of America Securities lifted its target from $125 to $135 and reiterated a Buy rating. JPMorgan increased its target from $137 to $140, keeping an Overweight stance, and Barclays raised its target from $115 to $135, also maintaining an Overweight rating.

There is, however, a contrasting view. Helena Wang of Phillip Securities downgraded Walt Disney to Accumulate from Buy on November 23, 2026, while keeping a $130 target. The downgrade was attributed to a valuation roll-over to another year despite better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. This leaves the analyst target band elevated, but not entirely aligned in terms of recommendations.

Critical Levels and Scenario Map From Here

From a tactical standpoint, a sustained break above $120.88 would open up the Bollinger upper band at $121.44, followed by a potential move toward the strong resistance level at $122.98. On the downside, a loss of support at $117.42 would bring $116.06 into focus, and a breach of that lower level would undermine the current pullback structure and likely shift control back toward sellers.

For now, DIS remains in a balance-of-power environment rather than one driven by a clear directional thesis. The price sits above short-dated moving averages, longer-term trend measures are still constructive, and the market appears to be waiting for confirmation via either a range break or a meaningful expansion in volume.