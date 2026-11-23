Key Moments

Adobe (ADBE) ended at $221.01, edging higher by 0.43% while holding just above key support in the low $220s.

Short-term moving averages and momentum indicators still point to a bearish trend despite signs of dip buying.

Analyst price targets span a wide range from $140.00 to $373.00, underscoring divided views on Adobe’s AI-driven growth trajectory.

Price Action Clings to Tight Range

Adobe (ADBE) closed at $221.01, up 0.43% for the session, after trading in a narrow 24-hour band between $219.12 and $221.53. The stock finished slightly above a pivot level at $220.55 but remained capped below near-term resistance at $221.99 and firmer resistance at $222.96. This configuration indicates that buyers are stepping in around the low $220s, yet they have not been able to push price decisively through nearby overhead supply.

Trading activity was subdued. Reported 24-hour volume of $182,467 represented 0.22x the 5-day average, signaling that the recent bounce has not been supported by strong participation. In effect, the move higher lacks convincing confirmation from volume.

Trend Structure Maintains Bearish Bias

The broader technical backdrop continues to favor sellers. The short-, intermediate-, and longer-term simple moving averages are aligned in a downside configuration: the 7-day SMA stands at $223.58, below the 20-day SMA at $234.61, which itself is below the 50-day SMA at $242.55. Price also remains beneath the 12-day EMA at $228.50 and the 26-day EMA at $235.24. Together, these relationships keep the medium-term setup pressured even though the stock is holding above immediate support.

Momentum signals are soft but not conclusively washed out. The daily RSI reads 33.18, close to but not yet in oversold territory based on the data provided. MACD remains negative at -6.7428, with a flat histogram at -0.0000, suggesting that downside momentum persists but may be starting to lose intensity. Stochastic indicators are depressed, with %K at 11.54 and %D at 9.23, consistent with a market that is stretched on the downside but has not yet signaled a firm reversal.

Bollinger Bands support this interpretation. The lower band is at $216.20, and ADBE is trading only modestly above that level, with a %B reading of 0.1301. The proximity to the lower band suggests that reflexive rebounds are possible, but this positioning alone does not negate the prevailing downtrend.

Key Technical Levels in Focus

Market participants are watching several nearby levels that could define the next move. On the downside, immediate support sits at $219.58, followed by stronger support at $218.14. A break below those levels would open the door to a deeper pullback toward the lower Bollinger Band at $216.20.

On the upside, a move back above $221.99 would be an initial sign that the current bounce is gaining traction. The next resistance level is $222.96, followed by a more meaningful test at the 7-day SMA of $223.58. Above that, the 12-day EMA at $228.50 becomes the next critical reference point. Until price can reclaim and hold above these moving-average thresholds, trading activity is best characterized as a counter-trend rebound rather than a confirmed repair of the broader downtrend.

Adobe (ADBE) – Key Technical Levels and Indicators Last close $221.01 24-hour range $219.12 – $221.53 Pivot $220.55 Immediate resistance $221.99 Stronger resistance $222.96 Immediate support $219.58 Strong support $218.14 Lower Bollinger Band $216.20 7-day SMA $223.58 20-day SMA $234.61 50-day SMA $242.55 12-day EMA $228.50 26-day EMA $235.24 RSI (daily) 33.18 MACD -6.7428 MACD histogram -0.0000 Stochastic %K 11.54 Stochastic %D 9.23 Bollinger %B 0.1301 24-hour volume $182,467 (0.22x 5-day average)

Derivatives Flows Show Cautious Dip Buying

Binance perpetual futures data paints a mildly constructive but far from decisive picture. Funding is flat at 0.0000%, indicating that neither longs nor shorts are paying a premium. Open interest has declined 1.23% to 9,373.78 contracts, and daily open interest value stands at $2,052,701, pointing to waning rather than expanding engagement.

Positioning ratios are skewed to the long side. Global accounts are 59.7% long and 40.3% short, while top-trader accounts are 60.8% long and 39.2% short. Taker flow is more clearly supportive, with a buy/sell ratio of 1.7482. This combination suggests that dip buyers are active, but the absence of rising open interest and neutral funding conditions limits the conviction behind a sustained breakout scenario.