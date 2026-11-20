Key Moments:

CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell 6.66% to $235.68, moving back toward key short-term moving averages but remaining above the 7-day and 20-day SMAs.

Momentum indicators are neutral, with the 14-day RSI at 49.64 and a flat MACD histogram, signaling cooling upside rather than a confirmed breakdown.

Analyst sentiment stayed positive, with multiple firms recently lifting price targets to $275 and consensus targets in the $250-$255 range.

Price Action: Pullback Within an Ongoing Uptrend

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is trading at $235.68 after declining 6.66% in the last 24 hours. During the session, the stock moved between a high of $257.10 and the current level of $235.68. This retreat has brought the price back toward the mid-$230s while it continues to trade above the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $233.05 and the 20-day SMA at $231.63.

The 50-day SMA stands higher at $245.96, indicating that the intermediate trend has taken some damage and would need further upside to fully repair. The current pattern appears more like a pause following prior strength instead of a decisive reversal. Trading activity has been relatively light, with volume at 0.44x the 5-day average, suggesting the downside move has been driven more by a low-participation pullback than a forceful exit by investors.

Momentum Indicators: Neutral Readings After Cooling From Highs

Technical signals present a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is at 49.64, squarely in neutral territory. The MACD histogram is at 0.0000 after the MACD and signal line converged at -2.3256, indicating that momentum is no longer stretched in either direction and is not yet pointing to a renewed upside breakout.

Stochastic oscillators are also mid-range, with %K at 50.38 and %D at 40.31. Bollinger Bands show the stock has eased off from the upper portion of its range: CRWD is trading below the upper band at $252.58, while remaining above the middle band at $231.63. The average true range (ATR) of $12.49 highlights that daily price swings remain sizable, meaning any test of support levels could develop quickly.

Key Technical Levels: Defined Support and Resistance Zones

Current pricing places CRWD in a clearly defined tactical range. Immediate support lies at $228.54, with a stronger support area at $221.40. On the upside, the nearest resistance level is $249.96, followed by a more substantial ceiling at $264.24.

This positioning leaves the stock trading near the middle of its short-term corridor. If buyers step in around the low-$230s and push the stock back above the pivot level at $242.82, it would begin to repair the recent technical damage. A decisive break below $228.54, however, would shift focus toward the lower support band near $221.40 and potentially toward the lower Bollinger Band at $210.68.

Level / Indicator Value ($) Last price 235.68 Session high / low 257.10 / 235.68 7-day SMA 233.05 20-day SMA / Middle Bollinger Band 231.63 50-day SMA 245.96 Upper Bollinger Band 252.58 Lower Bollinger Band 210.68 Immediate support 228.54 Stronger support 221.40 Immediate resistance 249.96 Stronger resistance 264.24 Recovery pivot 242.82

Analyst Views: Targets Raised as Broader Sentiment Stays Positive

Analyst activity has remained constructive despite the recent pullback. Investing.com reported on November 16, 2026 that Cantor Fitzgerald increased its price target on CrowdStrike from $250 to $275 and reiterated an Overweight rating, pointing to “strong checks, momentum in platform consolidation, acceleration in core endpoint detection and response, and continued strength in SIEM and cloud products.” Benzinga reported that Rosenblatt also raised its price target to $275 from $250 on November 13, 2026, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Broader coverage has remained supportive as well. Barchart stated on November 6, 2026 that 50 analysts following CRWD had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with a mean target of $255.34 and a more bullish skew than a month earlier. Clearank, referencing data as of November 19, 2026, reported a median 12-month price target of $250 across 53 analysts.

Derivatives Positioning: Balanced Futures but Strong Taker Buying

Binance perpetual futures positioning does not indicate a strongly one-sided trade. Funding is neutral at 0.0000%, and open interest declined 3.50% over the past 24 hours to 4,489.16 contracts. Positioning is nearly even, with Binance global accounts showing 50.5% long versus 49.5% short, while top-trader accounts are modestly net long at 51.5% versus 48.5%.

The clearest signal comes from taker flow. Over the last hour, the taker buy/sell ratio stands at 1.9395, with buy volume of 545 compared with sell volume of 281. This indicates aggressive near-term buying interest, even as the broader derivatives landscape remains broadly balanced.